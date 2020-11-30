American culture has made it so that the “default” winter holiday is Christmas. But there are no instructions for December celebrations any more than there is one specific way to buy a gift or drink hot chocolate. This article is about being able to celebrate together. I, for one, was very excited to tackle this topic because, truthfully, Christmas is the extent of my winter festivities. And that’s okay! But I don’t want to live in a rose-colored bubble in which I simultaneously can and cannot see the things going on around me.
Due to COVID-19, most of these celebrations will be online in 2020/2021. However, if 2021 permits, you can reach out to the orgs listed below to learn more about how you can participate or observe these specials days.
Kwanzaa
Saturday, December 26, 2020 – Friday, January 1, 2021
Unlike many other holidays listed below, Kwanzaa is a fairly new celebration at the mere age of 54. The origins of Kwanzaa are based in a racist society from which something beautiful and fun was created. 1966 was the year in which African-Americans decided to create a holiday from themselves that did not conform to the religions or exclusionary practices of white American society. Kwanzaa’s foundation has always been to pass on the traditions of African cultures. The name “kwanzaa” comes from a Swahili phrase that translates to “first fruits”; as in “first fruits of the winter harvest”. The separate days of this celebration all hold a specific meaning: Kujichagalia is for ambition, Ujimaa is for working collectively, Ujamaa is for fiscal responsibility, Nia is for purpose, Kuumba is for creativity, and Imani is for faith. There are many intricate parts to Kwanzaa, parts that I am not privy to because truly it’s not for me. It is not on the backs of my people that this nation was built. But, for those who have a heritage similar to the one described on the Kwanzaa Charlotte website, this might be for you.
Ask the Kwanzaa Charlotte NC for more information on upcoming gatherings! (http://www.kwanzaacharlotte.com/)
Omisoka
Thursday, December 31st, 2020
I’ve had the privilege of experiencing this one first-hand. In my year abroad in Japan, I was able to participate in many celebrations, but this was definitely one of my favorites. Not unlike the American winter season, this holiday is about family gatherings, food, and tiny rituals. The first of such rituals is known as osoji which is essentially what Americans think of as “spring cleaning”. Osoji is the ways by which Japanese people cleanse their homes and minds of clutter by scrubbing and organizing just about everything. After all of this hard work, there’s a New Year’s Eve feast of toshikoshi soba noodles with family and friends. Temples are especially crowded from 11:00pm-12:00am on Omisoka because it is at those sacred shrines that the midnight bells (called joya no kane) toll. These shrines also offer a sweet drink called Amazake which is said to bring that same sweetness into your upcoming new year.
Ask the Nihon Club at UNC Charlotte for more information on upcoming Japanese festivities and events!
The Winter Solstice
Monday, December 21, 2020
This was the best way for the Scandinavians of yore to tell the changing of the seasons and commune with the spirits of the deceased. As a person who has used the winter solstice as a catalyst for change since the age of 19, I can say that my favorite thing about this celebration is the connectivity to the natural world. Even those who do not consider themselves pagan, witches, wiccan, or other, often use this holiday for camping and stargazing. A day this short means a night that’s twice as long. Many scholars speculate that the Christian/Catholic religions chose December 25 to represent the date of Jesus’ birth in order to overshadow the ancient (and pagan) Roman festival called Saturnalia. This festival has been combined with Norse mythology and other folklore to create what many modern witches use as a compass for their own Winter Solstice celebrations.
Ask the Witches Across Campus Club at UNC Charlotte for more information on upcoming meetings!
From the Sandra and Leon Levine Jewish Center Concerning Hanukah
https://jewishcharlotte.org/community-directory/sandra--leon-levine-jewish-community-center
Thurday, December 10, 2020 – Friday, December 18, 2020
- The Sandra and Leon Levine Jewish Center
- Hanukah has been celebrated since our inception. The events leading to Chanukah took place in the year 200 BC
- Since our inception of the LJCC in 1974
- Hanukkah and it lasts for eight nights
- No
- Yes
- The eight-day Jewish celebration known as Hanukkah commemorates the rededication during the second century B.C. of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, where Jews had risen up against their Greek-Syrian oppressors in the Maccabean Revolt.
- More than 100
- We promote our celebrations via multiple media - social media, print media, email, flyers, etc.
- The smell of Latkes (potato pancakes) frying in the pan, the taste of sufganiyot (jelly filled donuts), the sight of candles burning in the Hanukkah.
- There is a misconception that it is akin to Christmas. It is not, its origins are in celebration of the rededication of the Second temple.
- No
- Tell the story of the Maccabees, Light the Hanukkah candles, spin the dreidel
- Eat sufganiyot and latkes, give presents, decorate the home
- There are not any
- We will not hold large community gatherings to celebrate
- No
- Retelling the story and eating the traditional foods!
- Hanukkah is a joyous holiday, there are not any parts of the celebration that I dislike.
- There is rich history to Hanukkah, the giving of gifts is not a significant part of the celebration.
From the Pacific Art Troupe Concerning Chinese New Year
https://www.pacificartstroupe.org/
Saturday, January 25, 2020
- Pacific Art Troupe
- I have been celebrating it for 10 years myself
- 15 years overall
- Chinese New Year and it lasts one day
- No
- Yes
- Lunar New Year is a gathering where people and their families bless and celebrate each other. Looking forward to the new year, everything will be better, happy and healthy.
- More than 100
- Word of mouth
- It is noodles, seafood, and the color red (which the most auspicious color known to us)
- That it is only for Chinese people
- Yes
- Eat lots of Chinese food, socialize, dance
- Set off fireworks, ask for food donations, and have displays of martial arts
- People must be kind to one another and have fun
- The party will have to be completely online this year
- No
- The dance performances, including the lion dancers
- There is nothing that I dislike about this beautiful celebration
- That this celebration is about bringing forth good fortune and warding off evil for the coming year
Special thanks to leaders of these organizations who were willing to collaborate on this piece. I hope that everyone who reads this learns a little something that they didn’t know before and finds room for even more holiday(s) spirit in their hearts.
