As we all know, we are experiencing unprecedented times and are having to adapt to a new normal. Many aspects of our lives have changed and along with that, voting may look a bit different in the 2020 election. Here are some steps to help make the voting process efficient this year.
Register to Vote
First of all, be sure to register to vote. North Carolina offers online voter registration, but you can also register by mail by filling out a voter registration form. There is no fee for voter registration services. The North Carolina State Board of Elections website provides a link to the qualifications a person must meet in order to register to vote in North Carolina. There is also a lot more helpful information on their website to help with all things voting, including registering.
Early Voting
The early voting period in the state of North Carolina runs from Thursday, October 15, 2020 to Saturday, October 31, 2020. Specific dates and hours may vary based on where you live.
Absentee/Mail-In Ballot
Due to the pandemic, some may find it difficult to physically go to the polls on election day. Common solutions people are turning to are absentee/mail-in ballots. There has been confusion in regard to the difference between these two. The difference is that absentee voting still requires a person to apply for a ballot to be sent to them whereas mail-in voting is when a ballot is sent to a person without them having to ask for it. For years, a reason had to be given for a person to apply for an absentee ballot, but that is no longer the case in several states.
16 states use absentee balloting as the only form of voting through the mail. In some states, like Maryland, all registered voters are being sent applications for a mail-in ballot which is quite controversial.
According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, “To receive a mail-in absentee ballot for an election, a voter or the voter’s near relative or legal guardian, or any member of a multipartisan assistance team (MAT) authorized to assist voters, must first use the State Absentee Ballot Request Form to request the ballot.”
If a person is not registered to vote in their county of residence, they must register to vote no later than 25 days prior to the date of the election. For the November general election, the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
For the November 2020 general election, only one witness is required for an absentee ballot. In all other elections the voter should mark the ballot in the presence of two witnesses. There is a list of prohibited witnesses and assistants which can be found on the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.
The two steps voters must complete after marking their ballot are: seal the ballot in the container-return envelope and complete the Absentee Application and Certificate on the ballot container-return envelope.
After the Absentee Application and Certificate is completed with all necessary signatures, the voted ballot must be returned to the county board of elections no later than 5 p.m. on Election Day. The envelope can be mailed or delivered in person.
There is controversy regarding absentee/mail-in ballots as some see it as a less secure voting method. Some approve of absentee ballots but not mail-in ballots, especially in cases like where the secretary of state in Michigan mailed all registered voters in the state ballot request forms. Some believe that the fraud risk is higher when it comes to mail-in ballots, making it a controversial practice.
As we continue to adjust to this new situation, it is important to remember that we are still capable of having our voices heard. Getting to the polls may be more challenging this election than in previous years, but that should not stop the American people from voting for what they believe in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.