It’d be easy to discuss Operation Christmas Child and how it got me to consider the poverty and loneliness right here in Charlotte. It’s a story we’ve all heard but, truthfully, this article isn’t about some epiphany that I had. It’s about how we can all take 30 minutes to an hour out of our day, and a few dollars out of our paychecks, to change someone’s life for the better.
This is the challenge:
Spend X amount of money
Go to X amount of stores
Get X amount of things
Spend X amount of time
Here’s how I laid my challenge out:
Spend $15
Go to two stores
Walmart
Dollar Tree
20+ things
Two combs
One toothbrush
One toothpaste
15 hair ties
One chapstick
One notebook
Three pens
Three pencils
Five cans of beans, corns, potatoes
Two pairs of socks
One large bag
One pack of sandwich bags
Spend 30 minutes shopping plus 20 minutes putting it all together
Package ideas:
From GoodWill or other thrift shops
Blankets
Warm coats
From Dollar Tree
Large bag (big enough to fit all of the donated items inside of it.)
Combs
Chapsticks
Hair ties
Toothbrush
Toothpaste
Notebook
Pencils with sharpener or pens
Plastic cutlery
You can also get these for free from many fast food places, you just need to ask.
Small bag for them to put money in
Can fill with spare change that you may have
From Walmart, Aldi, or other inexpensive food shops
Canned foods
Sandwich bags
These will be used to put everything inside them to avoid having them get lost in the bag.
The best part about buying things in packs is that it decreases the costs and reaches more people. Here’s how I purchased everything so that I could essentially make 3 bags in 1:
Combs come in packs of eight
Toothbrushes come in packs of four
Chapsticks come in packs of two
Small notebooks come in packs of four
Pencils come in packs of 10
Pens come in packs of 15
Hair ties come in packs of 30
December has been dubbed the month of giving. So, take a second to give back with this challenge. Fill out the following list and then follow-through!
I want to make sure everyone has a ____.
Ex. coat, nonperishable food, education materials, floss
I see people without shelter ___ times a week.
These can be people that you know from work, school, or those that you’ve seen just while driving around.
This month I want to find ___ number of people to give bags to.
Nothing wrong with just one, but you can get packs that have several things in them and, in turn, make packs for even more people at less cost and shop trips.
Other than the necessary items, I also want to give them ___.
Ex. backpack, coloring book, stuffed animal, reusable coffee cup, case of my favorite soda
We all get bored, no matter our situation. I like to crochet, my sister likes to sew, and my dad likes to work on Sudoku puzzles. The person you give this care package to might also have similar hobbies.
I will include ___ personal item.
Ex. used book that I love, handwritten note, favorite childhood toy
I will give ___ resource information.
A lot of unsheltered people aren’t able to research mutual aid organizations, nonprofits, or governmental agencies for help. This list can be easily reused every time you make a care package. It could also be the only resource that unsheltered people (who often do not have internet access) have that is up to date, appropriately targeted, and properly outlined for them.
Here is the list that I’ve filled out:
I want to make sure everyone has education materials.
I see people without shelter once a week.
This month I want to find four people to give bags to.
Other than the necessary items, I also want to give them a travel coffee mug and some packets of tea.
I will include two to three of the books that I own.
I will give a list of 10 resources.
Resource List:
Feed the Movement
Purpose:
For exhausted activists, the LGBT+ community, working class individuals, and the previously incarcerated, this is a new group that works to provide meals for all of those in need. There are clothing and canned food drives often hosted by Feed the Movement. Their primary goal is to help the political and social activism of modern America—focusing on issues such as racism, misogyny, homophobia, xenophobia, and stigma surrounding mental illness—through the use of healthy, pre-made meals.
Contact Info:
Facebook: @feedthemovementclt
910-461-6106
Poor No More
Purpose:
Partnering with large clothing companies as well as local restaurants, Poor No More is an organization that branches out into almost all aspects of a person’s life including creativity and self-expression. There are monthly FreeStore events that include lunch, snacks, and plenty of new suits, baby cribs, wigs, dresses, and educational toys. All of the items available are either brand new or very gently used. Make a reservation for these Saturday FreeStore events as they fill up fast.
Contact Info:
980-309-1318
Facebook: @PoorNoMoreCharlotte
There’s Still Hope
Purpose:
Focusing on transgender issues, this is a Mecklenburg-County based nonprofit working to keep LGBT+ youths healthy and safe. The motto of this organization is “dignity, self-worth, and respect.” Everyone who is given shelter, money, food, or clothing from this organization is made to feel like part of the community—whether they themselves are transgender or not.
Contact Info:
P.O. Box 9039, Charlotte, NC 28299
704-369-4785
Greater Charlotte Rise
Purpose:
This organization strives to get housing for unsheltered people. The target demographic for this nonprofit is anyone who lives in their car, couch surfs, or is otherwise unable to pay for, or stay in, one place for extended periods of time. So more or less, people who are unsheltered but not what society would consider “homeless.” With the aid of a few governmental branches, Greater Charlotte Rise is responsible for maintaining steady employment, rent assistance, clothing, food, and, shelter for those who would otherwise be struggling more than ever during the cold winter months.
Contact Info:
980-552-1897
Safe Alliance
Purpose:
Also known as Clyde & Ethel Dickson Domestic Violence Shelter, this is a space for individuals or families who are in abusive situations. There are more than 25 separate apartments available for those who intend on staying for an indeterminate period of time. Safe Alliance offers toiletries, clothes, and food to these unsheltered people as they strive only to remain alive and healthy during dangerous situations. This shelter is also explicitly LGBT+ friendly and a part of the Pride Safe Zone.
Contact Info:
704-332-9034
601 East Fifth Street Administration Office Suite 400, Charlotte, NC 28202
Time Out Youth
Purpose:
Specifically tailored to LGBT+ youths, this organization strives to provide safety, food, shelter, clothes, and community to those who are not accepted within their own homes. Youths who come from abusive households are given temporary shelter as a counselor helps them find a more permanent situation. Those with gender dysphoria are given gender-confirming clothes; i.e. dresses for those who want to feel more feminine, binders for those who want to make their chests appear smaller, etc. There are also psychologists available who specialize in LGBT+ issues.
Contact Info:
704-344-8335
3800 Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC 28205
Dilworth Soup Kitchen
Purpose:
Every single Monday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., this soup kitchen prepares fresh food for over 150 people around the Charlotte area. Holidays are included in these Mondays as Dilworth recognizes that these meals are the only healthy food choices given to these visitors during their entire week. The environment of this nonprofit is made to mirror that of a restaurant. This is so that patrons can feel respected and so that they may feel that this is a “lunch out” sort of treat.
Contact Info:
Friendship Trays
Purpose:
This is an organization that makes lunches for unsheltered and sheltered people alike who may not otherwise be able to afford or cook food for themselves. They respect gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan recipients ensuring that there is protein, vegetables, and a dessert with every single meal. Since they are not open on the weekends, Friendship Trays also stores canned foods, crackers, peanut butter, and more for those who rely on their meals during the week.
Contact Info:
2401-A Distribution St. Charlotte, NC 28203
704-333-9229
University Soup Kitchen
Purpose:
From mobile food bank to after school meals to checkpoint locations, this UNC Charlotte (originally UNC Chapel Hill) nonprofit organization strives to provide hot meals to anyone and everyone in North Carolina. Many of their meals may be provided by appointment.
Contact Info:
Prosperity Unlimited, Inc.
Purpose:
To give aid to those who are behind on mortgage payments, offer rent assistance, provide workshops for future homeowners, and assist in preventing foreclosure. This is a small organization run by financial advisors and housing counselors who pride themselves on studying their clientele as a whole rather than analyzing a single aspect of them. When a single mother with the monthly income of $450 receives a consultation, the counselors and advisors will take not only bills into account, but familial, social, legal, and physical factors as well.
Contact Info:
704-933-7405
Remember that this “how-to” is simply a guide. If any one piece of this speaks to you, follow that instinct. I know people who like to mend clothes, others who like to cut, style, and care for hair. Play to these strengths and remember to treat all people with respect. Think about it this way: would I give this care package to my brother, aunt, or partner? If the answer is no, then do not subject someone else to things you would consider unacceptable to gift your loved ones. Always be respectful. Never ask unsheltered folks personal questions, unless they specifically say that they’re comfortable with it, and never act as if they should be grateful for your act of kindness.
