Hi, I’m Alana and I recently just graduated from UNC Charlotte. Here are a few things about me and how I spent my time at UNCC. I am originally from Massachusetts so yes, I do happen to have a Boston accent. I am currently living in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina but am looking to move once I start and finish graduate school. I really want to travel so once I’m hoping to find a job that allows me to move from place to place for a little while. I have a Bachelor’s of science degree in psychology however I double minored in public health and sociology. I plan on getting my MPH so that I can hopefully start working for a public health agency. The reason I want to get my MPH is because a key goal of mine is to help make things safer and more accessible to everyone especially health care. During, my study abroad program to Tanzania I really saw and started to understand how public health can play a key role in many ways. UNCC helped me get my degree and their study abroad programs allowed for me to see things in a new light. Hopefully all of you that are reading this have found what you're passionate about and reach your goals.
