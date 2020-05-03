Night owl routine
By Gracie Hood
Being a night owl is quite fun. You are able to experience a completely different side of the day—or night. A day in the life of a night owl goes a little like this:
I wake up slowly and grab my phone. It's 2:30 p.m., which is a good time to go ahead and start my day. Usually there is no rush to get out of bed, which gives me a good reason to chill and scroll through social media. Whether it’s Instagram or the latest tiktock, it’s sure to entertain me for a while. After spending what seems like only five minutes on my phone (but is actually over an hour), I figure it’s time to eat my first meal of the day.
Casually making my way to the kitchen, I’ll look in both the refrigerator and freezer twice before making up my mind. Most of my diet definitely consists of smoothies or reheating some pasta. With my food in hand, I like to watch TV because it’s relaxing and lets me procrastinate doing work. After I’m done eating, I check my email and look at Canvas to figure out what’s going on in my classes. It's important not to overload yourself with work and assignments, so I usually spend a couple hours doing work before taking a break.
At this point, I’ll look at the clock and realize it’s already 8 p.m., so that means it’s time for another snack or meal. If I’m super hungry, I may snack on potato chips or popcorn or order food for delivery because I don’t feel like cooking. Depending on who is around, I will either eat with others or continue to catch up on a TV show.
When spending time at home, I believe it is vital to do things that interest you. For me, sometimes I’ll listen to music and paint. It’s a simple and chill activity for my mind to take a break from reality. I love having time solely for myself and to not be rushed in the moment.
I'm not sure if it's just me, but sometimes I get an urge to complete one or two more assignments for a class in the middle of the night. Once it's about two or three in the morning, I'll go to bed, but it's not actually not time to sleep. At this point I will scroll through Pinterest or watch a classic sitcom. (Yes, I shamelessly watch a lot of TV.)
Around 5 or 6 a.m. is when I figure I should go to bed for real, so I can wake up in the afternoon and start my night owl routine all over again.
Early bird routine
by Olivia Lawless
Being a morning person in college can actually be tough sometimes. Sure, you roll into 8 a.m.'s easily and always look nice in morning classes, but you also get bullied for getting sleepy at 10 p.m.. And it’s so hard to get people ready for brunch before 11 a.m. on a Saturday.
My alarm usually goes off around 6:30 a.m.. Most people, whether they’re my family at home or dorm roommates, are usually still asleep, so I’ve gotten pretty good at quietly getting dressed in the dark. I’m usually ready to start my day after a solid fifteen or twenty minutes of fumbling around. Even though we usually need less time than night owls, morning people still need a few minutes to actually wake up for the day.
If I’m working out that day, that’s usually the first thing I do. I know it won’t happen otherwise. After that, I spend the next few hours in class or working on something. My mind is just wired to work in the morning. I can’t relax in the morning knowing I have assignments or the like due later. If I have a lot of work to do, it’s way more likely I’ll wake up at 4 a.m. to do it instead of staying up until 4 a.m. (which is physically impossible for me).
I take a break with lunch in the middle of the day. Afterwards, I do a little more school work or get small tasks out of the way, like answering emails or organizing documents.
From there follows the afternoon to evening period where I am largely useless at anything but chatting with people or doing what I want online. At this point I’ve gotten all my major assignments out of the way. I could probably do more, but you can always find more work to do, right? I distract other people from their studying and learn about niche topics on Youtube. I’m not usually anywhere I can nap during the afternoon, but if I can get away with one, I definitely will. So far I have shown incredible self-control by not taking a nap every day while working at home in self-isolation.
After I have dinner in the evening, I might try to squeeze in more productive time if I’m busy. It’s a narrow window: by about 10 p.m. or so, my brain rapidly loses its ability to operate in a higher capacity. I usually go to sleep between 10-11 p.m., so if I’m not already asleep by 10 p.m., I’m preparing to be by getting ready for bed and reading.
This doesn’t change on weekends either. It really sucks always being the friend who dozes off on the couch at midnight, but after being asleep by 11 p.m. on every weeknight, I just can’t help it. At least I’ve never been worried about missing an early-morning exam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.