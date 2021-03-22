Sex is meant to be fun and enjoyable. But it is not required to enjoy life. You have control over your body and what happens to it. Being comfortable with your own body is essential, especially if considering being sexually active.
When you’re in high school, sometimes you get pressured to engage in sex. It only intensifies when you get to college because you are considered an adult, and there are “milestones” one should have experienced before college. There are a lot of “firsts” that are expected to happen before your early or mid-twenties.
I have waited until I felt like it was the right time to engage in sex. I had a conversation with my boyfriend, and he respected my decision and didn’t feel the need to ask for my reasons. Creating a safe space to talk about feelings and personal opinions, I felt comfortable enough to approach the topic without feeling any guilt or pressure. In high school, my ex-boyfriend made me feel guilty for not “putting out.” Guys I had dated before tried to pressure me to have sex with them because “everyone else has done it” or “we should get some miles on you.” My body is not a car to be putting miles on, and I didn’t want my first time to be with someone who treated me like I was just a sexual object.
Sex as a single person can be complicated and intense sometimes. There are a lot of things to consider when thinking of having casual sex. You are in control of your body and who has the privilege to engage with it. You are the one to grant your partner the right to see you in your most vulnerable state. Whether it’s a casual hookup or one-night stand, what matters is that you are okay with your partner and emotionally capable of going through with it. Many feelings come with having sex, and you have to ensure you allow yourself to feel those emotions.
In a relationship, the conversation will come up, and nobody should pressure you to do anything you do not want to. Your reasons are valid and cannot be used to manipulate you or pressure you. Just because you are in a relationship does not mean you have to have sex. Your partner is not entitled to your body. Sex is not the foundation for a relationship; communication is. The ability to communicate when you want to be intimate with your partner is essential.
Sex can bring many new experiences, and you choose when you are ready to experience it and how. It is perfectly normal to want to wait until you are prepared. You will know when you are comfortable enough with your partner without any pressure from any external factors. Whatever reasons you may have don’t need to be aired out to everyone. There is no shame in when and who you choose to engage in having sex with or when.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.