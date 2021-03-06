People often tell you to marry your best friend, well what happens if your best friend doesn’t love you back? I was in love with my best friend of nearly five years, but I never said anything because I lived with the fear of “what if we stop being friends?” I met my best friend at my church’s youth group, and we clicked almost instantly. He was a funny and charismatic guy that I always wanted around. It almost felt like we were meant to find each other.
He was somebody I could always turn to and be open with about my feelings, and I felt that he genuinely cared. He would carry extra snacks because he knew I would forget to eat. I thought that he could love me the way that I loved him because of how he cared about me. When I had a bad day, he would bring me my favorite snack, clementines, and let me talk his ear off. He was everything I thought I wanted in a guy, so I got my hopes up.
Eventually, he got into a relationship, and like the respectful person I am, I distanced myself from him. I didn’t want his girlfriend to think that I would tamper with their relationship. Yet, they still did. Despite my efforts in limiting the amount of time I spent with him or attempting to become friends with her, she didn’t like me. Later, I learned that she couldn’t trust him; she eventually told me that she was wary of me because of how he would talk about me. I was unaware of that, but by then, there was nothing I could do about it because they had broken up, and he had moved on.
At one point, we got on the topic of dating, and he mentioned that I was the only girl he needed and wasn’t going to look for anything at the moment. A part of me interpreted that as a possibility of us being together. I got my hopes up that when he was ready, he would ask me out, and I would finally be with someone who loved me for me. That was a lie, and he was never really ready to be with anybody. We tried dating for a few days, but he admitted he only wanted to be friends with benefits. That wasn’t what I wanted, so we decided to call it quits and remain friends.
After a year of still pining over him and not feeling that intense love and care for another person, I built the courage to tell him how I felt. I thought about the consequences. I either get my heart broken or go through with an empty relationship. I knew he hadn’t changed his mind on being friends with benefits with all the comments and hints he made in conversations we had. There was a sliver of hope that maybe, just maybe, this time it would be different. I admitted to him that I was in love with him and had been for years but was scared to tell him. His response was to say that if it would help me move on, we could stop talking for a while because he didn’t feel the same way. I was hurt but felt relieved. We haven’t spoken since then. I lost my best friend and got heartbroken by the guy I loved at the same time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.