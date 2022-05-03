UNC Charlotte sexual misconduct lawsuit settled
Although this story was written in July, its effects were seen in multiple news stories during the school year.
The Title IX lawsuit against UNC Charlotte history professor Dr. Robert McEachnie was settled for $40,000. The lawsuit began after a former student made allegations of the professor causing "emotional distress through predatory behavior, threats to academic success and sexual assault."
The professor was reported to contact the student through social media sites. McEachnie's defense was the vagueness of the current Improper Relations Policy at UNC Charlotte.
Since this story ran, the University limited McEachnie's classes to online, and he may no longer be on study abroad trips.
University rebrands to "Charlotte"
On Aug. 19, 2021, the University announced a rebranding and began to be referred to as "Charlotte." The formal name has remained "the University of North Carolina at Charlotte" or "UNC Charlotte;" however, the informal and casual name is "Charlotte." The change came after years of debate over the term "UNCC" because it seemed to confuse some people.
The rebrand also came shortly after Charlotte Athletics announced a logo rebrand in June 2021, which uses the same "All-in C" as the University rebrand.
The day of the rebrand, Inside UNC Charlotte published a page that said, "Hi, we're Charlotte. Nice to meet you." This page explained the reasons behind the rebrand, listed possible questions people may ask and publicized the new logo for the University.
Since the announcement, UNC Charlotte merchandise has changed, and University websites have shifted from "uncc.edu" to "charlotte.edu."
Provost Joan F. Lorden retiring
On Aug. 30, 2021, Provost Joan Lorden announced her decision to retire in June 2022. She has been with the University as the provost and the vice chancellor for academic affairs for 18 years.
According to the University Leadership Website, Lorden serves "a role in which she provides leadership and oversight for academic and research programs, enrollment, academic support, and information technology."
Her main reason for retiring is to have more time to herself. However, she also thought the timing was right to make this decision, considering recent changes in administration and the drafting of the University's strategic plan.
Senator Jeff Jackson Town Hall at UNC Charlotte
On Nov. 15, 2021, in the Star Quad, approximately 100 people attended a town hall to listen to Jeff Jackson, a senator in the North Carolina state Senate who is campaigning for the United States Senate Democratic Candidate for North Carolina.
UNC Charlotte was one of 14 college town halls Jackson held across the state following his 100-county town hall campaign that he completed within 87 days.
Jackson will be running as the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate and in the primary elections in November 2022.
UNC Charlotte welcomes new chief diversity officer Brandon Wolfe
After a thorough search, UNC Charlotte hired an inaugural chief diversity officer (CDO) and associate vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion. On Nov. 1, 2021, Dr. Brandon Wolfe began in his new role. Wolfe's position works closely with Chancellor Gaber to ensure diversity, equity and inclusion on campus.
"While we know that Charlotte is relatively diverse and we've done well in some areas, we can be better. This is our opportunity to leverage our standing to facilitate an even greater sense of institutional excellence and take our place as a state, regional, national and global leader," said Wolfe.
UNC Charlotte announces new student tailgating space
An anonymous donation of $10 million led to the announcement of a three-acre outdoor complex that will provide space for student gatherings, including tailgating football games. The announcement came on Feb. 1, 2022, and the area should be open in time for the fall 2022 football season.
This announcement came after the Charlotte 49ers accepted an invitation to the American Athletic Conference (AAC).
Geology class postponed after Zoom incident
A student in a Zoom Geology 1200 course displayed a gun on Jan. 18, 2022, resulting in the delay of in-person classes for the course.
After investigating the student involved conducted by the campus police and Associate Dean of Students and Director of Student Accountability Dr. James Lorello, the class resumed in-person instruction.
Car break-ins occurring on the south side of campus
In April 2022, many cars were broken into on the south side of campus and directly off of it. On April 15, 2022, alone, over 20 vehicles were found broken into in the South Village parking lot.
A Niner Notice was sent to help prevent the break-ins.
"Park in well-lit areas if possible. Lock your vehicle when you leave it. Remove all valuables from your vehicle. If you must leave valuables in your car, place them inside your trunk and out of view. Immediately report suspicious activity by calling 704‑687‑2200 or using the LiveSafe App."
UNC Charlotte Day of Remembrance is to be held on April 29
UNC Charlotte hosted its third annual Day of Remembrance to recognize the campus shooting on April 30, 2019, which took two students' lives and injured four others.
To remember the tragedy, UNC Charlotte held events on April 29 and 30.
