The 49er Students Engaging in Rewarding Volunteer Experiences (SERVE) Committee hosted a panel on food and housing insecurity in room 010 of the COED building on April 19.
The event was moderated by UNC Charlotte SERVE team coordinator Madi Robertson and committee members Enny Ogunyemi, Hannah Stroup and Ian Miller. The panel consisted of representatives from three organizations that provide resources to students and other Charlotte residents who experience housing or food insecurity.
Food insecurity is a lack of consistent access to enough food to live a healthy, active life. Housing insecurity is a lack of a stable housing environment. Both terms are blankets that encompass a spectrum.
Jes Dormady, assistant director of the UNC Charlotte Office of Leadership & Community Engagement and overseer of the Jamil Niner Student Pantry, was one of the panel members. Dormady works with the pantry to provide food at no cost to students who are food insecure.
“[Nationwide] college student food insecurity is about 29%,” said Dormady. "UNC Charlotte [is] also 29%. So we're right there on that national average. And that's a pretty high number for college students."
The panel also included Joe Hamby, director of Income Services at Roof Above, a non-profit dedicated to providing services to the food and housing insecure, and Titus Broom, a case manager at the Harvest Center of Charlotte, another non-profit that focuses on the same issues.
"I grew up in a house where you couldn't have told me that we were struggling for food," said Broom. "I didn't know that [I was] when granddaddy would give me $2 on food stamps, and I would go up to the store and get food, a little can of peas, and they would stretch them."
The panel discussed issues relating to food insecurity in Charlotte, common misconceptions and how students can get involved in helping to solve the issue.
"I think there's a misconception about what food insecurity is," said Dormady. "A lot of people think that it's hunger, it's starvation. Food insecurity is a spectrum. Maybe you're only food insecure later in the month when you get paid, or you're stretching something, [or] it's a certain time in the semester. It has a lot of different ways that it can look and be experienced."
The panel also discussed the root causes of homelessness and food insecurity.
"Homelessness and poverty do go together at an individual level, but at a community level, it's actually homelessness and prosperity," said Hamby. "Your most prosperous cities in the country have the highest rates of homelessness. So places like Charlotte are going to be experiencing more and more homelessness."
The panel encouraged the audience to volunteer and get to know the people that volunteer work would help.
"This is a human being," said Broom. "If I tell you their story, then that paints a picture. And then you can help better that way. Volunteer, go to the food pantry and do stuff. Come to the office and volunteer, and get a feel for the work."
Members of the panel acknowledged the emotional toll that working with the food and housing insecure can take on volunteers and professionals but agreed that the sacrifice is a worthwhile one.
"If I leave this world knowing that I talked to you guys, and encouraged you guys, and empowered you guys, I'd rather leave this world knowing that I did that," said Broom. "That's what makes it worth it: seeing your faces, knowing that this work will continue even when I'm gone."
The panel also advocated for the destigmatization of pursuing resources to combat food and housing insecurity.
"Right now, we've just passed 1,100 unique individuals shopping [at the student pantry] every week," said Dormady. "I don't think we should normalize food insecurity. Because yes, we need to take action to change it. But we also need to normalize advocating for yourself and using these resources because you're not alone."
The panel took several questions from students before the event concluded, including questions on how to convince a food-insecure friend that they should use the resources provided by the school.
"One survey [of] Niners [showed that] the number one barrier [between] our food insecure students [and] accessing food is the fact that they underestimate their own need," said Dormady. "And they don't want to take food from others who need it more. And I think that's a beautiful thing. But also, no, this is a resource for you, too."
For more information on Charlotte's resources for individuals dealing with food insecurity, visit the Student Affairs website.