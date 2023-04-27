Brady Schwind, UNC Charlotte Professor Janaka Lewis and Lecturer Dina Massachi hosted a discussion of the award-winning Broadway musical "The Wiz" in the 49er Visualization Lab on April 24.
Schwind is a musical theater writer, director, producer and the president of The Arts of Imagination Foundation. The foundation aims to preserve the artwork and educate the public on the stories surrounding the art.
"The Wiz" is a musical adaptation of the children's novel "The Wizard of Oz," retold in the context of modern African-American culture. The discussion focused primarily on the set design and artwork of Tom John, the scenic designer for the original 1974 Broadway musical production of "The Wiz."
"John got selected to work on 'The Wiz' probably because he was the designer of the African Pavilion in the 1964 World's Fair," said Schwind. "So he had done much research into African culture and design. [The Wiz's producer] Ken Harper thought, if you don't have a qualified black designer with experience doing Broadway musicals, Tom comes with a lot of research, which was the next best thing at the time."
John worked to incorporate his abstract art style into a series of set designs reminiscent of West Africa while also working within the constraints of a stage musical.
"When I asked how he would describe his work on 'The Wiz,' he said, 'I've always worked in the abstract, borrowing whimsical shapes from the stages of dance performance and ballets and geometric shapes from architectural drawings for buildings,'" said Schwind. "I think when we think about the designs for The Wiz, it's very important to remember that 'The Wiz' was a dance show. And there needed to be the space for that."
Schwind brought several original drawings and blueprints of Tom John's set designs from various stages of the design process. Students were encouraged to study the set designs and discuss their interpretations of the artwork.
"Most artists do not want to tell you how to interpret their art because they want you to have your own experience," said Schwind. "I think the truth is a lot of artists haven't done that work themselves because that's not what the experience of creating art is. Art is often just the subconscious putting something down on the page."
Student discussion focused mainly on the cultural importance of "The Wiz" to the African-American community and the social implications of the artwork when viewed through that lens.
"If you want to preserve a story, reinvent the story," said Schwind. "That's how you get out there. That's how it reaches the next generation. And it's never less than; it's only more than. It just gives us something more to see. And something more to feel and a new world to experience, which is what these stories are all about."
Schwind will return to the Atkins Library in September 2024 to host a similar discussion as a part of CharlOz, a three-day festival exploring numerous interpretations of "The Wizard of Oz" and its impact on American culture. His discussion will include a virtual reality walkthrough of John's set designs, allowing attendees to add their flourishes to the artwork.
"You shouldn't be applauding the set," said Schwind. "You can be wowed by it, but then you're supposed to forget about it and focus on the story. I think that's what this set does beautifully. It creates a world you're a part of and unmistakably part of your journey into this interpretation of the world."
Excerpts from John's set design artwork can be viewed on The Arts of Imagination Foundation's website.