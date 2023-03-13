A Moment of Magic (AMOM) is a non-profit organization working to give medically vulnerable children a safe space to engage in social wellness activities to improve their daily lives.
AMOM creates care packages that are delivered by college volunteers dressing in character costumes and visiting these children. Costumes can be either popular media characters like superheroes or princesses or original characters that volunteers come up with themselves.
The founder and president of UNC Charlotte's AMOM chapter, Jada Sanchez, said, "There's truly a way for anyone to make a difference. We may just be a small drop in the kid's bucket, but for some kiddos, we may be that entire bucket. AMOM allows the kids to be just that, a kid."
Volunteers can do a variety of tasks within AMOM. If a volunteer does not want to interact with kids directly, they can help put together the bravery bags or fundraise for AMOM. If the volunteer is interested in helping directly with the kids, they can dress up and do either virtual or in-person visits with the children.
A Moment of Magic was founded in 2015 by Kylee McCrane and Margaret McAndrew. As of 2023, AMOM has 1100 student volunteers, with 90 character costumes available.
The UNC Charlotte chapter was established on April 8, 2022, and currently has 25 members.
To become a volunteer, a current Charlotte student must complete an interest form and a membership form, pay a one-time new member fee of $35 that includes a chapter shirt, join the communication app included in an email sent after filling out the interest form and attend the required weekly training.
Members must also pay a $10 annual fee and complete at least 30 volunteer hours with children's hospitals and organizations focusing on children with medical vulnerabilities. They also need to receive their annual COVID vaccinations and flu shots.
All AMOM volunteer meetings occur on Tuesdays from 7 - 8 p.m. in Room 261 of the Popp Martin Student Union.
To help volunteers interact with children, AMOM provides training in Spanish and American Sign Language (ASL).
To learn more about the Charlotte chapter of AMOM, visit their website. To see more of what this chapter does, visit their Instagram page.