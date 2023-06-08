On Monday, May 29, Provost Alicia Bertone stepped down from her role as provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs at UNC Charlotte. Jennifer Troyer, the dean of the Belk College of Business and a professor of economics, has been appointed interim provost and vice chancellor.
Chancellor Sharon Gaber announced the departure to Charlotte's students and faculty, where she said Bertone was a valued staff member.
"I am writing to share that Provost Alicia Bertone has announced she has decided to step down from her role as provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs. She may be returning to a faculty position. I thank Alicia for her service to UNC Charlotte," said Gaber.
Bertone took over the provost role at UNC Charlotte on Jan. 3 after over 30 years at The Ohio State University. At Ohio State, Bertone began her tenure as a faculty member in 1990 in the College of Veterinary Medicine's Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences. She also served as vice provost for graduate studies and dean of the Graduate School from 2018-2022.
Troyer took over the position on June 5 and will hold it until it is filled permanently. She has been a member of the University community since 1999. Troyer has served in many roles starting as an assistant professor before becoming dean.
Troyer said she is prepared to take the role and continue to build a welcoming environment.
"I am excited about my new role as interim provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs and the opportunity to work with each of you in advancing our great University," said Troyer.
"As interim provost, I look forward to fostering a supportive, collaborative and inclusive academic environment for you, our faculty, staff and Academic Affairs leaders. UNC Charlotte is an incredible university. And I know that together, we can and will support and build upon the work laid out in the strategic plan to make UNC Charlotte even better," said Troyer.
Gaber said Troyer fits the University's mission and is respected by many.
"She is well respected among her peers, students, alumni and community partners," said Gaber. "I know her commitment to collaboration and inclusion will help us continue our forward momentum with our research goals while also remaining firmly planted in our commitment to our student's success."
Dr.Tao-Hsien "Dolly" King, the Rush S. Dickson professor of finance, will become interim dean of the Belk College of Business, taking Troyer's place for now.
No reason has been stated for Bertone's departure. The Niner Times will continue to monitor the situation for future developments.