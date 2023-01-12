The Office of Leadership & Community Engagement hosts the first alternative service break during spring break. The program has four options, and the Niner Engage application closes on Jan. 12 at 11:59 p.m.
Jennifer Pittman, the alternative service break coordinator, is promoting the first alternative service break during spring break.
"Alternative Service Break is a unique volunteer experience during which students forgo their traditional spring break (or a weekend) activities and engage in direct service in the community," Pittman said.
The first trip centers around environmental justice in Harleyville and Charleston, S.C. The trip will be from Feb. 27 to March 3, five days and four nights total, including one fun evening. The cost is $100 and covers all expenses for the week. Students will participate in plant restoration, removal of invasive vines, installing fire breaks and learning the history of the Lowcountry.
The second trip covers community health in Moncure, N.C. The trip will take place from Feb. 25 through March 3, seven days and six nights, including one fun evening. The cost is $100, which covers all expenses for the week. In addition, students will engage with individuals with autism through a week-long camp.
The third spring break trip advocates for women's issues revolving around human trafficking in Atlanta, Ga. The trip will take place from Feb. 26 through March 2; for five days and four nights, including one fun evening. The trip cost is $100, which covers all expenses for the week. Students will be sorting clothes, helping with facility upkeep, donation drives and intervention.
For the spring 2023 semester, spring break takes place from Feb. 27 through March 5, 2023.
The final opportunity for students is the fourth trip, called the Woodland Weekend Sustainability Trip, in West Jefferson, N.C. The event will be April 14 through April 16, three days and two nights, including a fun evening. The cost is $25, which covers all expenses. Students will travel together in a van and will be doing animal care, plant pruning and planting and raising food for the community.
According to the application, the fees cover food, lodging, travel and a t-shirt. There are also scholarship and fee waiver opportunities available to students.
"[Students] will learn about community cultures, social issues and how to be an active citizen," Pittman said.