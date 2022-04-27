Amazon has selected UNC Charlotte to partner in their Career Choice program, which allows eligible employees to have their tuition paid for by Amazon.
The University announced that UNC Charlotte was selected to become a partner on March 3.
According to Amazon Representative Khim Aday, "hourly employees who have been employed full-time or part-time for 90 days are eligible." Asher Haines, associate provost of the School of Professional Studies, said the company reached out in 2021 to set up the partnership.
"UNC Charlotte provides quality, accessible and affordable higher education opportunities to upskill the local workforce and meet the state's evolving employment needs," said Aday. Haines said the University ranking tenth in the country for its bachelor's degree programs could have been a factor in its selection.
The Career Choice program will provide its employees with a tuition-free experience. Haines said employees could either move up in the company or move on from the company into better-paying jobs. Some of the Career Choice program's goals are to assist employees with job placement, offer education that leads to a successful career, and provide additional services like career coaching and resume writing.
The Career Choice program underwent changes on Jan. 1, including increased options, fully funded opportunities, limitless learning and fast starts. In addition, the Career Choice webpage says the program will remove the lifetime limit on the program and make it eligible only to current Amazon employees. Employees will also be able to use the program for high school completion, English as a Second Language and bachelor's degrees, not only the previous associate degrees and certificates.
The partnership with Amazon is similar to Starbucks's partnership with Arizona State University. The Starbucks College Achievement Plan (SNAP) allows Starbucks employees to attend Arizona State University for free and covers over 60 bachelor's degree programs.
Walmart also offers their Live Better U program covering employee tuition starting their first day at Walmart. The program partners with the University of Arizona, the University of Denver, Southern New Hampshire University, Pathstream and Purdue University Global.
"Through this program, we hope to offer opportunities for students and employees to pursue their career of choice within Amazon or elsewhere," said Aday.
