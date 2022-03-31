Atkins Library Cafe, commonly known as Peet's Cafe, is turning into a new Starbucks. This comes shortly after Fretwell's cafe was changed from a Peet's to Thoughtful Cup.
Jody Thompson, director of Auxiliary Services, and Ben Kolnos, senior retail director with Chartwell Higher Education at UNC Charlotte, spoke with the Niner Times about the transition of Atkins Cafe. They also discussed what the process of opening the new Starbucks will look like for students on campus.
"We have heard for quite a few years now that people are not familiar with the Peet's brand, and some are not fond of coffee. So we try to take feedback to heart and do what we can to accommodate the needs and wants of the campus community," said Thompson.
Thompson and Kolnos discuss the benefit of changing the building for the convenience of students and the Starbucks brand.
"There are administration buildings in the backyard of Atkins Library and student traffic going around this area. We want to be cognizant of everyone's feedback and know that Starbucks has a great following," said Thompson.
"On the operation side, comparing Starbucks to Peet's brand, Chartwell has a strong relationship with Starbucks. It will benefit both the business operation and student operation to have both on campus," said Kolnos.
The process of changing Atkins Cafe to a Starbucks was started a few years ago as a project. Construction will be performed during the summer to prevent students from being distracted. Construction should be done by the end of the fall 2022 semester.
"The current Student Union Starbucks is very small, so we have not been able to roll out a true Starbucks location on campus because of its size. Students like that Starbucks is located in front of the Student Union because it is a great location. However, it is not the same Starbucks experience with soft background music, comfortable seating and being submerged in the study environment. We are hoping to provide that experience," said Thompson.
"The Student Union is more of grab and go. Where Starbucks is meant to be that conversation piece with the graphics and soft seatings, with different experiences and products," said Kolnos.
As far as construction is concerned, Thompson and Kolnos discussed the changes that will occur on campus in the future.
"Currently, when the cafe closes, we'll need to close the corner of the building: the exterior doors to the Cone Plaza and the inside of the library. With the construction this year, the Starbucks counter itself will be closed to the public, but the seating, experience and access to both doors will be open as long as the library is open," said Thompson.
Thompson elaborates how the construction will be financially supported by the Auxiliary Services and their partnership with Chartwells. Auxiliary Services gets a commission based on their sales and programs, so UNC Charlotte funds from that revenue will be utilized for this project. Therefore, no student funds will be used.
