The apartment complex formerly known as Haven49, located at 9200 University City Blvd., was purchased for $95.3 million from the Atlanta-based Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. by TPG Real Estate. The deal reportedly occurred in 2019, but not officially on record until Nov. 3, 2020 according to county tax records. This is a part of a larger deal where Preferred Apartment Communities sold 8 complexes from other states including Texas and Florida.
The construction of the apartment complex was announced in 2017 and officially opened in 2018 just 0.5 miles away from UNC Charlotte’s campus.
The apartments have since been renamed to RUSH and will be managed by Preferred Campus Communities. The complex has 332 different units ranging from 1 to 5 bedrooms per unit.
Some of the amenities include a gym, gaming room and a tanning room.
It is unclear as of now what changes will be made to the property or management, or if a rebrand will take place.
