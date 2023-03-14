Ex Libris brings J. Murrey Atkins Library's resources to smartphone users. Students can use Atkins features, such as viewing their library account information, browsing the catalog, chatting with a librarian and receiving alerts about when library materials are due.
"You will get the essential information that is on the website, but in a more immediate and easy-to-use interface that is customized for your phone," said Anne Cooper Moore, dean of Atkins Library. "It will make all your interactions with the library quick and easy."
Ex Libris is an app that the University has collaborated with to make Atkins features compatible with their app design.
"The library has a large number of services, and we wanted to make them readily available to students from their phones, which they have with them at all times," said Moore.
"Probably our most heavily-used service is reserving a study room," said Moore. "With the app, you can see what rooms are available and reserve one at your convenience without having to go to a computer."
On the app, users can also renew or request library materials, see library events, view library hours and floor maps, use polls to interact with the library and learn more about library spaces.
"We are one of the first libraries in the US to implement the Library Mobile app for the Ex Libris Alma-Primo integrated library system, which the library uses," said Moore.
Ex Libris Library Mobile is available for free on iOS and Android. Students should log in with their NinerNET ID.