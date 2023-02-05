A discussion of Connie Williams' civil rights biography, "Audacity: Story of a Legendary Hero," was held on Feb. 1 in Atkins Library.
Formerly a lecturer of rhetoric and composition at UNC Charlotte, Williams is locally known in the Charlotte area for her poetry and novels. Her newest book details the life of her cousin, Robert F. Williams, a civil rights leader from Monroe, N.C., who advocated for Black power a decade before the mainstream movement of the 1960s.
After a brief introduction led by Ariana Bennet and UNC Charlotte Center for Holocaust, Genocide & Human Rights Director John Cox, Williams described the story outlined in her book. At eleven, Robert Williams witnessed a racially motivated attack on a Black woman perpetrated by a police officer. This sparked Williams' career as an activist.
"Mr. Williams could have followed the course of his life as a railroad worker, or he could have become a school teacher," Williams said. "But as fate would have it, the course of his life was chosen for him when he vowed as a youth to be different: to take the path paved with civil disobedience and the dangerous road to overcome systemic racism."
After serving time in the military, Robert Williams became the president of the Monroe NAACP. While there, he witnessed white criminals being acquitted of crimes against Black people and began to believe that the American legal system was corrupt.
"Seeing no recourse, he began to advocate armed self-reliance, taking a military stance against racism to oppose what could have been another 100 years of beatings, bombings, aggression, regular brutalization at the hands of man's inhumanity to man," Williams said. "Robert Williams told Black men, 'If the Klan rides and tries to do wrong against you, stop them. Protect your family and your home. The weapons are not for killing. Killing is wrong.'"
His ideology made him a controversial figure, even among civil rights activists. During one protest, Williams protected two white people from a mob by allowing them into his home. In response, the FBI issued a most wanted warrant against him, alleging that the people were kidnapped.
"He and his family mysteriously escaped from Monroe into New York, Canada and then Cuba," said Williams. "They later lived in China under Mao Zedong."
Williams eventually returned to the United States and lived the rest of his life in Grand Rapids, Mich. His 1996 funeral was attended by hundreds of people, including Rosa Parks, who delivered a eulogy.
"The legendary unsung hero is now beginning to be recognized," said Williams.
After she described her book, Williams hosted a question-and-answer segment in which several students participated.
FBI records on Robert Williams from Atkins Library Special Collections were on display at the event, and signed copies of Connie Williams' books were available for purchase.
"This event was quite transformative to my mindset," said Jayden Shaw, a first-year student who attended the discussion. "It's not often that you get to meet people who are connected to or are themselves historical figures. To hear the story of Robert Williams from someone who was directly related to him and to hear her own story and how it affected her, something about it just drew me in to listen to her a lot more closely than if it was historical fiction."
"Audacity: Story of a Legendary Hero" is available for purchase in the Amazon bookstore.