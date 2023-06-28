There is a new robot coming to UNC Charlotte's campus named CASSI, a driverless shuttle that will be running during the weekdays as an alternate mode of transportation for students.
CASSI is an electric vehicle that can seat up to eight students and an attendant who will be present in an emergency. The shuttle will run on the Greek Village Line and complete six stops on the track.
CASSI is a pilot program being launched in cooperation with the N.C. Department of Transportation and will operate from June 26, 2023, to Dec. 22, 2023.
CASSI's route can be tracked in real-time using the Passio GO! app and will be free to ride.
"While CASSI has been piloted in a couple of other locations in North Carolina, this is the first 'urban' location with a heavy volume of traffic, pedestrians, bike and scooter riders," said Auxiliary Services Director of Marketing Katie Turner.
The shuttle will operate Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Students can board CASSI at any of these stops:
- Student Union West
- Student Union Deck
- Science Building
- Greek Village 8
- Greek Village 1
- Light Rail East
Safety is a vital feature of the CASSI robot, so the speed will not exceed 12 mph. The shuttle is also equipped with a ramp so that it is wheelchair accessible.
"CASSI is currently in the shop being wrapped with some really cool UNC Charlotte graphics. Once that is complete, there will be a two-week testing period on campus before riders are allowed on board," said Turner.
To learn more about Cassi, visit UNC Charlotte's Parking and Transportation Services website.