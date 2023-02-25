UNC Charlotte's Black Women in Medicine organization provides underrepresented Black women with the skills, knowledge and experiences of professional participation in health care fields.
Fourth-year student Destiny McKleny brought the organization to UNC Charlotte in 2020. The organization has had 70-100 participants this semester.
Now in their third year as an organization, Secretary of Black Women in Medicine Kayla Hensley wants to expand representation in the medical field.
"We want to increase our diversity of representation in these medical settings because it's important for all care," said Hensley. "In this situation, being a public health student, [it is important] to have somebody that looks like you in the setting so you can either feel inspired or comfortable. I find that's very important in health care in general."
The organization was founded by Florida State University on Oct. 14, 2017. Amber Balkcom and Ashlei Phillips felt representation of minority women in medicine and scientific discipline was necessary.
Black Americans are about 13% of the US population but comprise only 5·4% of the physician workforce, and only 2·8% are Black women.
Black Women in Medicine provides opportunities to meet with and learn from professionals in specific medical fields.
"Last year, the whole organization got to sit in and talk to different professionals within the fields that we were interested in," said Hensley. "A representative from Duke came and spoke just about Physician Assistants. They came and talked about their efficient process and requirements. A school from Florida came, a school from California spoke, and it was just a whole week for you to talk to different disciplines. We had dentistry representatives, medical schools and more."
This organization is looking for anyone interested in the scientific world. Those interested in becoming a member have to be pursuing an undergraduate degree. Members are added at the beginning of every semester.
Scholarship opportunities are available, along with participation in mentorship programs and access to other members and professionals in the members portal.
This organization aims to create a safe space on all campuses for black women in medicine while offering leadership and career development skills.