A Niner Notice released Feb. 17, 2022, announces new COVID-19 protocols after Mecklenburg county lifted the county’s indoor mask mandate beginning Feb. 26. This is a result of downward positivity rates of COVID.
The University will continue to require masks in specific locations such as classrooms, Atkins Library, the Student Health Center, on NinerTransit and other indoor gatherings.
Indoor gatherings can now have up to 50% of the room capacity but will require masks. Outdoor activities will not require a mask but encourage them.
Athletics will follow guidelines as set forth by Conference USA.
The University encourages masks in more confined spaces such as hallways, elevators and lines.
Mecklenburg county still advises those who tested positive in the past five days, are high-risk, unvaccinated, and those in a healthcare setting to continue to wear masks.
Masks will be available at the Student Union, Atkins Library, Niner Central and the Advising Center.
The notice also states that there will be mandatory spring break re-entry testing for all those not up to date with vaccinations. These tests must be completed by a pharmacy or on-campus and should be completed before March 18.
Vaccines are available on campus each Thursday through Vax Van, while flu vaccines will be available on Feb. 23 and March 1 at the Student Health Center.
The notice also notes that it has been 755 days since the first Niner Notice about COVID was released.
A full story about COVID protocols is to come in print and online.
