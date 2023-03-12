UNC Charlotte's Campus Activities Board (CAB) and University Recreation (UREC) are hosting the second annual Blacklight Dodgeball tournament on Mar. 16 from 7-9 p.m. at Belk Gym.
There have to be seven people per team. Participants must create a team to join, or students can come and watch. CAB is expecting about 200 people in attendance. In 2022, about 115 people attended.
Teams can sign up using this Google form. One person needs to sign up for the whole team and include the team's color and name.
Every team should arrive 30 minutes before the tournament starts to get checked in and learn the rules.
The winning team will receive a custom-made trophy and hat for each team member.
Anthony Lee, CAB program coordinator, said, "We just know that UREC is a good place because it is mainly for sports and people that are into athletics and like to stay active. Collabing with them was the smartest option to do, plus they have resources like Belk Gym and UREC, and they just offer a lot of things for this kind of event."
CAB and UREC will provide neon tape for the floor, dodgeballs and to place on the players. UV lights will be used for the neon lighting.
"The main goal of the dodgeball game [with March Madness coming up was] 'let's do something for the students that is not basketball related, but that can get people going that's competitive,' so I came up with black light dodgeball last year," said Lee.
To RSVP to watch the event, sign up through Niner Engage.
"Let's just get everyone together, competing, having fun and having a good time," said Lee.