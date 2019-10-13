At 10:47 a.m. on Oct. 11 a Niner Notice announced the presence of a dangerous gas leak on campus. The leak took place by the construction site for the new science building located on the corner of Craver and Mary Alexander roads. Thanks to a quick response time from first responders and Piedmont Natural Gas, the situation was resolved within an hour and the area of campus was pronounced safe.
As he was being evacuated from the site, Brandon Otorgie, an electrician working in the area, told the Niner Times that the incident happened while they were working on excavating. "I think they were trying to put a clamp on," he said, addressing how he believes a faulty pipe is what resulted in the leak.
A final Notice informed the University that while a lingering odor might remain in the area, there is no longer any present danger to campus.
