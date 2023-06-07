A Code Red Air Quality Alert has been issued for Charlotte for June 7, 2023, due to smoke moving downwards from wildfires in Canada. Mecklenburg County is under a poor air quality alert until Thursday, June 8, at noon.
Haze is expected in the area over the next few days, while people all over the east coast are noticing yellow smog in the air, especially in northern states such as New York.
This is the second code red in the Charlotte area since 2012, according to WCNC Charlotte Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich.
For June 7, 2023, Mecklenburg is experiencing a score of 139/500 for air quality, according to the National Weather Service.
Students with asthma and other respiratory conditions should consider staying inside to avoid exposure to poor air conditions.
According to the Washington Post, there are 416 active fires in Canada, 240 of which are listed as “out of control” by the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center. These fires can be attributed to the warming weather and lightning.
Residents of affected states have taken to social media, such as TikTok, to post images of the hazy yellow sky that can be seen all over Canada and the Northeast U.S.
One Canadian user on TikTok shows viewers what the sky looks like from her front yard and said, “I can barely breathe.”
Charlotte’s code red air quality alert “indicates the potential for elevated levels of particle pollution that could impact sensitive populations,” according to North Carolina Environmental Quality.
Other U.S. states like New York and Ohio are also experiencing code red air quality alerts.
As the smoke moves down the East Coast, Charlotte students are urged to stay indoors and take precautions until tomorrow at noon.