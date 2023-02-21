UNC Charlotte is seeing an increase in car break-ins in February 2023 compared to January which only saw two recorded car break-ins. These break-ins have been occurring in South Village decks.
There were eight car break-ins in February 2023. Four occurred in the South Village deck, and four occurred in Lot 8, located next to the South Village deck.
Stolen items included cash, gift cards, sunglasses and a snowboard. All of the victim's cars were left unlocked before the break-ins.
Many students on campus have asked for more security cameras to be installed in the parking decks because crime sprees in the South Village deck are not uncommon.
Jeffrey Baker, chief of UNC Charlotte police, reassures students that they have security footage of the two suspects that entered University City Blvd. at 3:50 a.m. on Feb. 10.
Baker said these individuals immediately began pulling on door handles, looking for unlocked vehicles. The UNC Charlotte police department works with CMPD and off-campus apartments to identify these individuals.
"We are currently using portable cameras and police sky towers equipped with cameras to provide optimal security to our parking areas throughout campus," said Baker. "We have been successful in the last twelve months in identifying suspects and making arrests. In addition, there is a camera project that was funded by Chancellor Gaber to equip our parking decks with security cameras and is in process."
According to Baker, officers frequently check surface lots and parking decks day and night.
"Even as our community has continued to grow exponentially, we have seen small sporadic increases of this type of crime. Yet, we have been equally successful in keeping violent crime at very low numbers on our campus," Baker said.
According to the City of Charlotte, there was 10,367 larceny from automobile reports in 2022. Even though decks and lots are monitored, Charlotte urges students on and off campus to lock car doors, roll up windows and keep valuable objects out of plain sight.