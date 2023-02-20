CareYaYa is a care matching platform that offers pre-health students substantial experience in caregiving and pays students for their work.
CareYayYa is a new company in caregiving that provides care for elderly and disabled patients.
"We brand ourselves as the new way to find care. CareYaYa is not a traditional licensed home care agency. Instead, we're the registry of college-educated caregivers," said Roxy Garrity, director of human communications.
CareYaYa goes outside the traditional home care agency. Instead, their company seeks to solve one of many equity problems: educational equity.
"Many healthcare students have to make money and do DoorDash, but they have to get hours of healthcare experience. So they volunteer at UNC Hospital or Duke Hospital. Volunteering is nice, but it doesn't pay in some of these programs." said Neal Shah, co-founder and CEO.
"If you're going to medical school, you must have 300-400 hours of care experience. However, if you're in a physician assistant school, some schools mandate at least 1000 hours and then say 2000 hours to be competitive," said Shah. "Can you imagine if you have to do a lot of volunteering or low-paid stuff to get that?"
CareYaYa solves this education equity problem by offering students the care experience they need to fulfill their required hours to pursue medical school or physician assistant (PA) school. In addition, these hours worked through CareYaYa are applied to their application to these schools.
"We log everything so when they're applying. They can print this out and put it in their application. It makes them stand out and get into PA, medical, and nursing school," said Garrity.
The platform is also designed to offer flexibility in the student's schedule. They are allowing the student to work whenever they want.
"It is a gig-based workforce. It's like the Uber for in-home care," said Garrity.
"You'll put in your schedule when you would like to work based on your availability. But, what students love so much about CareYaYa is that they can do it around their schedule and travel," said Garrity.
This kind of flexibility offers students like Addisun Myler, a graduate student at UNC Charlotte majoring in Kinesiology, the flexibility needed to do school work and fulfill her hours for PA school. Myler and many other students can craft their work schedule so it will not hinder their school schedule.
"There are times where if the family wants you from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can say, 'Hey, can we make a time adjustment,' and they'll cooperate with you," said Myler.
Along with flexibility, the students are paid $15 an hour.
"The family pays them directly. We don't take a cut. We don't take a fee," said Garrity.
This allows CareYaYa to be a portal for students to find patients to care for while the students collect the payment.
"As soon as you complete that service, you get paid for that service, whatever the timing is," said Myler.
Although the platform is specific to pre-health students, any student can join CareYaYa to provide care.
"We have some people who want to be social workers on the platform. Some people want to go into physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, early childhood development or any of those careers. So it does not necessarily have to be pre-health," said Garrity.
Garrity said, "As long as your heart is to give and you want to help people in your community, it's pretty likely that you're a good fit for CareYaYa."