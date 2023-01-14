On Jan. 7, Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus drivers voted to go on strike. However, the strike will not occur until at least 30 days after the union's notice. This means strikes could begin as soon as Feb. 6.
If the drivers go on strike, CATS will have to suspend most bus routes, leaving riders without a mode of transportation. Many Charlotte students and faculty rely on CATS to reach campus.
UNC Charlotte students with the all-access transit pass can ride CATS transportation for free, as tuition includes the charge for the pass.
The dispute prompting the strike is between the local bus driver's union, SMART Union, and third-party management company, RATP Dev. The strike is protesting three rejected labor contracts regarding pay, health insurance and safety.
"CATS wants the community to know that RATP Dev and SMART Union are continuing to negotiate the terms of their agreement in good faith," CATS shared in a Facebook post. "CATS remains supportive without participating in the process."
CATS Paratransit, light rail operators and vanpool services will not participate in the strike because they are not union employees.
CATS is unaware of when the potential strike may begin and how many bus drivers will participate. However, in the event of a strike, CATS will prioritize securing a route for healthcare employees and businesses with high ridership.
CATS promises to communicate in real-time as staffing changes may occur. CATS encourages those who rely on their bus routes to stay updated by visiting ridetransit.org, their social media accounts (@ridecats) and the CATS-Pass app. The Niner Times will provide updates with alternative routes to campus in the event of a strike.