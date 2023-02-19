The Center for Wellness Promotion (CWP) is hosting Craft and Conversations from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in room 266 at the Popp Martin Student Union on Feb. 21.
The Craft and Conversations session will center around building healthy relationships and recognizing when someone is being stalked. Participants can leave at any time during the craft or conversation.
On Feb. 22, a dating app safety workshop will occur in room 263 of the Student Union. This workshop will discuss red flags in online dating, safety and how to set boundaries from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Another Craft and Conversations session will take place on March 15 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. This session will discuss gender-based violence.
About 20-30 students can attend each session at a time.
Assistant Director for Violence Prevention Ansley Romero said, “They [students] should attend these specific workshops because we are working to change the culture of violence. We try to talk about the oppressive nature of violent culture and aim to help them [students] navigate and combat it. [It is] very important for students to come to these so they learn.”
The CWP will also hold events throughout April to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Two more Craft and Conversations workshops that discuss sexual assault awareness will be held on April 12 and April 19 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The April 12 session will occur in room 340B in the Student Union, while the April 19 session will take place in room 200.
On April 18, the CWP will host its annual “Take Back the Night” march around campus to raise awareness of sexual assault.