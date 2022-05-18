UNC Charlotte will be assisting those who experience homelessness in Charlotte by partnering with a non-profit organization, Change Please Café, which sells coffee. Recently, the University has been providing a variety of new coffee shops for students to enjoy on campus, such as Thoughtful Cup in Fretwell and the new Starbucks in Atkins library, set to be constructed by the end of the fall 2022 semester.
Change Please Café is located in the Science building next to Auntie Anne's. This project to sell coffee is still in process.
Niner Times spoke with Jorge Elizagaray, director of operations at Chartwells Higher Education, about the history of Change Please Café.
"This program started in the United Kingdom. The United Kingdom created this brand where they serve high-quality coffee," said Elizagaray. "Profits that are made go to charity and homeless people. Change Please Café helps train homeless people to make coffee, be a barista, be employed and receive a paycheck. The program also helps the homeless create a bank account, give advice to secure an apartment, and provide psychological support."
The Operation at Chartwells Higher Education will purchase supplies for Change Please Café for them to produce the coffee. Those supplies will help the café help those who experience homelessness in Charlotte. The non-profit organization will be reaching out to different programs within the Charlotte area to identify who needs help.
Another goal of Change Please Café is to provide help for pregnant women. The organization will support women who need to take care of a baby with things such as a place to live, access to have their baby and an opportunity to be employed.
Elizagaray explains how the Change Please Café shifted from the United Kingdom to the United States. "One of the people who created this program moved from the United Kingdom to the United States, specifically Charlotte. Ryan McMillan is one of the first to bring this Change Please Café to the United States to the campus of UNC Charlotte institution," said Elizagaray.
Ryan McMillian explains how the founder, Cemal Ezel, experienced seeing poverty and homelessness when he traveled to Vietnam, which resulted in the idea to create a program to help those in need.
The Change Please Café got its name when Ezel walked through a train station and saw a homeless man holding a sign, "keep your change." This started a new project for Ezel to develop. The organization went from coffee carts to numerous coffee shops around London and then moved to UNC Charlotte. The coffee brand chose Charlotte due to the expanding city and the connections. Change Please Café is working on selling its coffee to hotels and companies within Charlotte.
"I have been in the industry for 14 years," said McMillan. "I started working with Change Please Café three years ago. As a team, we had to figure out what we do as a coffee shop to give our funds to those who needed assistance. We started everything from scratch in the United States to work with the coffee producers and figure out the location and where to help those who are homeless. We wanted to start this development at UNC Charlotte."
"This program will be the first to be launched in Charlotte, specifically within the UNC Charlotte campus," said Elizagaray.
For more information about this operation, contact Jorge Elizagaray at Jorge.Elizagaray@compass-usa.com or Sarah Lynch at slynch23@uncc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.