On Feb. 27, Congressman Jeff Jackson of North Carolina's 14th district announced that Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) would receive $32 million in funding for its Concourse E Improvement Project.
Concourse E is one of five concourses at CLT, serving mainly American Airlines' regional routes. The funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Terminals Program through the Federal Aviation Administration. Through this program, $5 billion has become available to award competitive grants to airport terminal development initiatives.
The CLT airport connects the Southeast United States to the global economy, making Charlotte a business center. The new funding will ensure CLT can continue to sustain the growth that the city is seeing.
The Concourse E improvements include new ceiling panels, better signage, moving walkway replacements, new lighting, carpeting in gate areas, integrated power in seats and terrazzo flooring in main passenger circulation areas.
CLT contributes about half of the approximated $72 billion annually from all of North Carolina's public airports and is also the second largest hub for American Airlines, one of the four largest airlines in America.
Other concourses have undergone similar renovations, with concourses A, B and C all completed between 2017 and 2020. Concourse D renovations will start in the fall of 2023 and finish in 2025.
Concourse E is the only concourse at CLT that has not been renovated since its completion in 2002. These renovations fall under CLT airport's $3.1 billion capital investment plan called "Destination CLT."
One major project within "Destination CLT" is to expand the terminal lobby, which started in 2019 and is set to finish in 2025. Another entails closing two of the airport's five security checkpoints, instead condensing them into three larger ones. This project is slated to be more efficient and process passengers through security faster. Concourse A is also seeing a second phase of its expansion, which is expected to be completed in 2024.
These expansions of CLT Airport have also led to improvements in the transportation infrastructure in the surrounding Charlotte metropolitan area.
The Lynx Blue Line Extension, under the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS), connects UNC Charlotte directly to Uptown Charlotte and was partially funded by CLT airport. This extension has helped reduce traffic congestion and made it easier for residents of Charlotte and UNC Charlotte students to commute around the area.