Charlotte has been coined as "2023's Hottest Housing Market" by Zillow as the city continues to grow and attract new residents.
This new growth means "higher prices for Charlotte buyers," according to Director of Niner Finances Dr. Brad Yeckley.
Yeckley said this growth could be attributed to the post-pandemic.
"Major cities in the northeast have become buyers' markets because so many people are working remotely, they don't want to live in New York or Boston in the winter, so they're moving to Charlotte," said Yeckley.
The average home price in Charlotte is around $400,000, and the average apartment is over $100,000 monthly.
"Any graduating senior needs to know, understand, and calculate that they shouldn't be spending more than 30-35% of their net income on housing costs."
"If I am offered $100,000 a year, I need to subtract 30% for taxes/deductions, retirement and employee benefits. That leaves me $70,000," Yeckley said. "Then, if I know I can only spend 30% of that on housing, I multiply $70,000 by .3, and that gives me $21,000 for the year, so I divide that by 12, and I know I should not spend more than $1,800-1,900 a month on housing."
Due to the increase in population in Charlotte, there is more of a demand for housing. With this demand, landlords can raise the rent.
"Rents are a little high here because there is a lack of housing. You have all these people moving to Charlotte, who would love to own homes but can't afford homes in the Charlotte area, so they have to rent," said Yeckley. "Right now, rental prices are far exceeding what they would pay for a mortgage."
Although there is a lack of housing, Charlotte's infrastructure is not overbuilt yet, and there is plenty of room for growth, according to Yeckley.
Some of this growth can be seen in areas such as NoDa, Plaza Midwood and Sugar Creek, as these areas are seeing gentrification.
"Gentrification means that there are people coming into neighborhoods that can afford the higher prices," said Yeckley. "Places get marked at higher prices because they know there are buyers, which then resets the tax base for those communities, which means more money comes into those communities but pushes individuals out who want to stay there because they can no longer afford property taxes."
As Queen City continues to grow and offer opportunities to Charlotte students post-grad, they can stay informed about their options and learn more about financial literacy by visiting the Niner Finances website.