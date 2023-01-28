Dozens peacefully marched through Uptown Charlotte on Jan. 28, protesting police brutality following the death of Tyre Nichols.
The protest came a day after the release of the bodycam footage of Tyre Nichols' arrest on Jan. 7. Memphis Police (MPD) pulled Nichols over for an alleged traffic violation after taking pictures of a sunset in Memphis, Tenn. The confrontation was captured in a video where MPD beat Nichols for three minutes while screaming profanities. Nichols passed away on Jan. 10 after spending three days in the hospital. On Jan. 14, Nichols' family protested outside Memphis Police station, demanding that they release the now-viral body cam footage.
Rev. Corine Mack, president of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg branch of the NAACP, was one of the primary speakers at the protest.
"I know many of you out here today came because they are really concerned and they care. This is a safe space. And you don't have to look like me to speak your heart," Rev. Mack said. "The whole premise of this event is to create a unified effort to create sustainable change. And so if you have something on your heart you want to say today, say it. Put it in the atmosphere. Because that's how it changes."
Protest attendees also spoke to the crowd and media outlets about their feelings and experiences. Lauren Hagenmeyer, a daycare teacher, explained her feelings following the death of Nichols.
"I have the privilege of being a teacher for a predominantly black classroom. In the last few days, I began preparing for Black History Month. I want to be able to tell my students that those who took an oath to keep them safe will be true to their promises. And what makes me quite sick about this is that I can't do that because I've taught my students not to lie," Hagenmeyer said. "My students deserve better. This society deserves better. Black children should not be made to feel like second-class citizens or lower-class citizens. They are not disposable."
The Charlotte protest began at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse, where roughly 40 people gathered before they marched to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) headquarters. Protesters stood on the steps where organizers and participants spoke about police brutality.
Protestors later marched from the CMPD headquarters to Marshall Park, stopping in front of the Mecklenburg County Detention Center Central facility to chant.
CMPD officers guided protesters through the city to ensure their safety from oncoming traffic. CMPD Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings also walked alongside the protesters.
"We will continue to speak out and step up. What we're doing is not just when we see a video of another black man or a woman, child murdered that we come together," Melissa Funderburk, another primary speaker, said. "We need to get together to change the policies that make it okay for black and brown people in America to be endangered species like they're not human."
Another protest is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m. in Marshall Park in Uptown Charlotte.
The Niner Times will provide updates as more information is available.