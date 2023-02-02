The Charlotte Recovery Program (CRP) assists students battling a drug or alcohol addiction.
The CRP offers access to Recovery Informed Therapy, which offers ways for students to get involved with leadership opportunities, scholarships, recovery-related trips and social gatherings.
"[The CRP is] a space where students can build a community together in their recovery," said Skye Sarac, an intern for the CRP. "For some students, that might be complete sobriety, so [that would mean] abstinence from substances. For others [it might be] harm reduction, so just consuming less or trying to reduce whatever the substances [are] slowly."
There are many types of programs and meetings for members to attend. There is the traditional 12-step Alcoholics Anonymous program (AA) and an All Recovery Group, which is offered for anyone battling addiction. The AA program occurs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 4-5 p.m. The All Recovery Group happens virtually on Tuesdays from 7-8 p.m. and in person on Fridays at 12:30 p.m.
The CRP also holds a social, Recovery by the Slice, which meets on the last Tuesday of each month from 12-1:30 p.m. This program allows students to explore the meeting room and meet other members.
To join, students can visit the website and complete the CRP application. Once accepted, students can begin their path of recovery.
"30 people graduated from the program pre-COVID with a 100% success rate," said Associate Director Kisha Summers. "[There are] 11 members currently, and we're working towards a 100% success rate."
The CRP began in 2012 when a student asked UNC Charlotte for help with substance use. As a result, the University created the CRP in the Center for Wellness Promotion to help.
The program has evolved from a focus on abstinence, helping students explore different avenues of easing substance use. Additional options include complete, natural, harm reduction or holistic recovery.