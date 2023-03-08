Charlotte Sleep Solutions (CSS) had its grand opening on Feb. 20. Charlotte Sleep Solutions is a sleep wellness treatment institution aimed at treating sleep-related disorders such as snoring and sleep apnea without any surgery.
The primary doctor at CSS, Dr. Stella Nnadi, began treating sleep disorders five years ago after receiving training from the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine and the International Association of Sleep. In those five years, she has treated over 200 patients at her dental practice before deciding to open CSS.
CSS currently has six staff members and can treat five patients at a time. This facility treats both children and adults and also participates in research.
David Nnadi, the operations manager, said, "We take extensive clinical notes and record patient treatment progress in each case at our office, some of which have been included in Vivos Research for treatment study in the stimulation of airway growth."
To receive treatment, CSS requests that patients do an at-home sleep study test since likely symptoms become clearer in the environment a patient sleeps in every night. A recent sleep test is required to receive treatment. Patients must also fill out a "New Sleep Patient Form."
Depending on the patient's sleep disorder, there are three treatment methods. There are two for sleep apnea: a Vivo appliance similar to the guidance system and a mandibular advancement device customized to each patient's need. For snoring, there is one option involving a snoring appliance in the Vivo guidance system.
According to the CSS website, a Vivos system device consists of a retainer-type item inserted into the mouth before sleeping, naturally expanding the palate over time. This device is also designed to keep a person's airway open, so it remains unobstructed during sleep.
"I have always known my calling is treating sleep-disordered breathing like sleep apnea because I love to learn new and better ways of improving others' lives through my craft," said Nnadi. "I realized I had a solution to a problem that millions of Americans are suffering from."
According to American Psychiatric Association, more than 50 million American adults suffer from sleep disorders, and about 15-20% of these adults report having sleep apnea or breathing interruptions during sleep. These interruptions can be characterized by snoring, gasping for air or breathing pauses.