A LYNX Blue Line train derailed on May 21, 2022. Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) did not disclose the derailment to the public until March 13, 2023.
The derailment occurred between Archdale and New Bern stations due to a defective wheel bearing. There were 24 passengers on board during the derailment. No injuries were reported, but one passenger called for a medical evaluation at the scene.
At the time of the derailment, CATS' only statement was a tweet that called the incident a "train malfunction."
The derailment was not made public until CATS Interim CEO Brent Cagle informed the Charlotte City Council of the incident during their monthly business meeting on March 13. Cagle, who was not CEO at the time of the derailment, said he was not informed of the incident until the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) requested a corrective action plan in late February.
CATS operates 42 rail vehicles, each with three of the defective bearings. While CATS plans to replace the bearings, LYNX Blue Line trains will continue to operate until those plans are completed. According to Cagle, CATS initially estimated half the fleet will be repaired by July 2025.
"We have mitigating measures to help us identify bearing failures before it becomes a catastrophic failure," said Cagle at the March 13 Council meeting. "We are working to remediate this problem as quickly as possible."
Each set of wheels must be sent to the California manufacturer for repair. Currently, CATS only owns one dolly capable of transporting its trains. Repairs may be expedited if more dollies are purchased.
"We're buying six more of those; we had only one," said Charlotte City Council member Edmund Driggs. "That will start a more rapid program of replacement or servicing of the wheels."
CATS has temporarily reduced their trains' maximum speed from 55 mph to 35 mph to lower the likelihood of another derailment before repairs can be completed, a move ordered by the NCDOT.
CATS officials and Charlotte City Council members assure the public that the trains are safe to ride.
"[CATS] has an augmented program for checking these bearings to make sure that there are no problems," said Driggs. "It's not necessary to take the trains out of service for the sake of safety; they can be operated, but with heightened scrutiny and reduced speed."