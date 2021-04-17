As students and staff continue getting the COVID-19 vaccine, seven residence halls underwent testing and two clusters were identified during the week of April 5. There were 59 new positive student cases during the week of Apr. 5. As of April 11, there are 73 active on-campus cases of COVID-19.
Monday, April 5: UNC Charlotte released an update from the residence hall testing on April 2. There were 177 COVID-19 tests of students and staff in the impacted area (74% of the population), resulting in a positivity rate of less than 5%. Two additional residence halls underwent testing and two clusters were reported. There were 12 student cases and one employee case.
Tuesday, April 6: UNC Charlotte released an update on Monday, April 5, about residence hall testing. There were 213 COVID-19 tests of students and staff in the impacted area (78% of the population), resulting in a positivity rate of less than 3% and no clusters were reported. Additionally, two other residence halls underwent testing. Student cases nearly doubled to 20, while employee cases remained at one.
Wednesday, April 7: UNC Charlotte released an update on the two residence halls that underwent testing on Tuesday, April 6. There were 337 COVID-19 tests of students and staff in the impacted area (83% of the population), resulting in a positivity rate of less than 2% and no clusters were reported. Three additional residence halls underwent testing. Student cases decreased to four, while employee cases decreased to zero.
Thursday, April 8: There was a follow-up released for the three residence halls that underwent testing on Wednesday, April 7. There were 311 COVID-19 tests of students and staff in the impacted area (90% of the population), resulting in zero positive results. In addition, Hunt Hall went on lockdown for testing to occur. Student cases increased to eight, and employee cases remained at zero.
Friday, April 9: The presence of SARS-CoV-2 was detected in Hunt Hall and students remained in quarantine while testing occurred. In addition, UNC Charlotte released a Niner Notice in which they identified a cluster involving six students in both on-campus and off-campus residences. Student cases doubled to ten, while employee cases remained at zero.
Saturday, April 10: Student cases decreased to two, while employee cases remained at zero.
Sunday, April 11: Student cases remained at two, while employee cases remained at zero.
In total, there have been 46,317 tests administered on campus, resulting in a 1.8% positivity rate, which is very low compared to recent rates. The total number of confirmed positive cases since July 1 is 2,301, with 111 of them being employee cases and 2,190 student cases. As of April 4, 46 on-campus residents are currently being quarantined and/or isolated.
