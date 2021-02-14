There were 79 new positive student cases during the week of Jan. 25. As of Jan. 31, there are 30 active on-campus cases of COVID-19.
Monday, Jan. 25: Three residence halls underwent COVID-19 testing after routine tests detected testing the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in the wastewater. There were 27 student cases and four employee cases reported on this day, a large jump from the eight positive cases confirmed the day before.
Tuesday, Jan. 26: Monday's residence hall testing of 246 people was reported to have a positivity rate of less than 3% and no clusters. The number of cases reported this day included 11 students and 0 employees.
Wednesday, Jan. 27: No additional testing occurred. Nine new positive cases were announced.
Thursday, Jan. 28: Three residence halls were flagged for SARS-CoV-2 in their wastewater. After administering 379 tests, the positivity rate was less than 2%, and no clusters were found. 16 students and two employees tested positive for COVID-19 on this day.
Friday, Jan. 29: Student cases dropped to 14 while employee cases remained at two.
Saturday, Jan. 30: Only three student cases and two employee cases were reported.
Sunday, Jan. 31: Student cases increased by one, resulting in four cases. Employee cases dropped to zero.
In total, there have been 25,667 tests administered on campus, resulting in a 2.5% positivity rate. The total number of confirmed positive cases since July 1 is 1,834, with 108 of them being employee cases and 1,726 being student cases.
According to the Niner Notice announced on Feb. 1, the Mecklenburg County Public Health has extended its health directive until Feb. 28 in an attempt to slow down the rise of COVID-19 cases.
UNC Charlotte students resume in-person classes on Feb. 22. Students who live on campus will also begin the move-in process in February. UREC will remain open; however, no group classes may meet, and masks are required. Phase-2 re-entry testing is mandatory for certain people, and their results will be known by 5 p.m. on Feb. 5.
