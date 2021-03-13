A recent Niner Notice announced that faculty and staff at UNC Charlotte would receive their COVID-19 vaccines starting Mar. 3. While the vaccines are being distributed, there continue to be cases appearing on campus. There were 28 new positive student cases during the week of Mar. 1. As of Mar. 7, there are 25 active on-campus cases of COVID-19.
Monday, Mar. 1: There were six student cases and zero employee cases.
Tuesday, Mar. 2: Student cases decreased to five, while employee cases remained at zero.
Wednesday, Mar. 3: Student cases remained at five, while employee cases increased to two.
Thursday, Mar. 4:Niner Insider announced that three residence halls underwent testing after the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, was detected in the residence halls’ wastewater. Student cases fell to three, and employee cases fell to zero.
Friday, Mar. 5: UNC Charlotte released an update from the residence halls’ testing. There were 491 COVID-19 tests administered to the students and staff in the impacted area (91% of the population), resulting in zero positive results. The same day, an additional residence hall underwent testing as a result of recent wastewater signals. There were 157 COVID-19 tests of students and staff in the impacted area (85% of the population), resulting in zero positive results, yet testing continued. Student cases doubled to six, while employee cases remained at zero.
Saturday, Mar. 6: Student cases decreased to one, while employee cases remained at zero.
Sunday, Mar. 7: Student cases increased to two, while employee cases rose to remain at zero.
In total, there have been 36,713 tests administered on campus, resulting in a 1.9% positivity rate. The total number of confirmed positive cases since July 1 is 2,028, with 107 of them being employee cases and 1,921 student cases. Four on-campus residents are currently being quarantined and/or isolated.
