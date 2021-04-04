On Mar. 25, Governor Roy Cooper announced that all adults will be eligible for the vaccine starting Apr. 7. Additionally, five residence halls underwent testing at UNC Charlotte. There were 39 new positive student cases during the week of Mar. 22. As of Mar. 29, there are 29 active on-campus cases of COVID-19.
Monday, Mar. 22: The presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, was detected in one residence hall, and students remained in quarantine while testing occurred. There were six student cases and one employee case.
Tuesday, Mar. 23: UNC Charlotte released an update on Monday’s residence hall testing. There were 166 COVID-19 tests of students and staff in the impacted area (87% of the population), resulting in a positivity rate of less than 1% and no clusters were reported. Student cases more than doubled to 15, while employee cases dropped to zero.
Wednesday, Mar. 24: The presence of SARS-CoV-2 was detected in two additional residence halls and students remained in quarantine while testing occurred. Student cases increased to 16, while employee cases increased to one.
Thursday, Mar. 25: UNC Charlotte released an update on Wednesday’s residence hall testing. There were 367 COVID-19 tests of students and staff in the impacted area (91% of the population), resulting in a positivity rate of less than 2% and no clusters were reported. Governor Roy Cooper announced that COVID-19 vaccine distribution would be open to students residing on campus starting Mar. 31. In addition, all North Carolina adults will be eligible starting Apr. 7. Additionally, Hunt Hall went on lockdown while testing occurred. Student cases drastically decreased on Thursday to two, and employee cases fell to zero.
Friday, Mar. 26: The presence of SARS-CoV-2 was detected in two additional residence halls, and students remained in quarantine while testing occurred. Student cases increased to six, while employee cases remained at zero.
Saturday, Mar. 27: Student cases decreased to two while employee cases increased to five.
Sunday, Mar. 28: Student cases increased to two while employee cases were at zero.
In total, there have been 39,920 tests administered on campus, resulting in a 1.8% positivity rate, which is very low compared to recent rates. The total number of confirmed positive cases since July 1 is 2,126, with 118 of them being employee cases and 2,008 student cases. Thirty-five on-campus residents are currently being quarantined and/or isolated.
