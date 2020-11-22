In the past eight days, UNC Charlotte has tested four residence halls and identified one on-campus cluster.
Monday, Nov. 16: The University announced via Niner Notice that two residence halls were undergoing COVID-19 testing after SARS-Cov-2 was detected in the wastewater. The two halls have yet to be identified, though unconfirmed reports rumor them to be Belk and Wallis Hall.
Wednesday, Nov. 18: The University announced that two additional residential halls were undergoing testing for COVID-19 after SARS-Cov-2 was detected in the wastewater. The dorms were Miltmore and Holshouser Hall.
Thursday, Nov. 19: The University released the testing results for the four residence halls that were tested in the last week. The results followed this order:
Residence Hall One: 86% of testing complete, less than 1% positivity rate
Residence Hall Two: 77% of testing complete, less than 3% positivity rate
Residence Hall Three: 92% of testing complete, less than 3% positivity rate
From this testing, one cluster was identified involving five students in two of the residence halls above. The fourth residence hall has yet to release the testing results.
As of Nov. 22, there are 75 active on-campus cases of COVID-19 on campus. There have been 14,233 tests completed. Of those tests, 14,004 were negative and 229 were positive. This is an overall positivity rate of 1.6%.
