Over the past week, two residence halls have undergone testing for COVID-19. In total, there have been 108 new positive cases this week. As of Dec. 9, there are 23 active on-campus cases of COVID-19, a marked decrease from last week’s 81 on-campus cases.
Monday, Nov. 30: There were 20 positive student cases and two employee cases reported.
Tuesday, Dec. 1: There was a slight decline in student cases, resulting in 17 positive cases. Employee cases were at two on this day.
Wednesday, Dec. 2: UNC Charlotte announced through NinerNotice updates that two residence halls were undergoing testing due to detecting the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in their wastewater. On this day, 18 positive student cases and one employee case were reported.
Thursday, Dec. 3: The University completed 75 COVID-19 tests for the two residence halls undergoing testing as well as surrounding areas which might have been affected. As a result, the positivity rate was 2% and no clusters were announced. The individuals who tested positive were put in quarantine and given proper medical care. There were 19 positive cases announced on this day.
Friday, Dec. 4: There were 20 positive student cases and three employee.
Saturday, Dec. 5 : Student cases dropped to 12 and employee cases were at zero on this day.
Sunday, Dec. 6: Student cases continued to drop to six while one employee case was reported on this day.
Monday, Dec. 7: On this day, there were nine student cases and zero employee cases.
In total there have been 19,474 tests administered on campus, resulting in a 2.3% positivity rate. This is the highest the positivity rate has been since the beginning of the semester. The total number of confirmed positive cases since July 1 is 1,075 with 85 of them being employee cases and 990 being student cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.