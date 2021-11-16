Vaccination percentages of residential students, students in on-campus classes and faculty and staff, have all increased.
According to the Covid-19 dashboard, as of Nov. 11, 85% of residential students, 81% of students in on-campus classes and 89% of faculty and staff are vaccinated. This is an increase compared to the last time the Niner Times reported on vaccination percentages, in October, when 83% of residential students, 78% of students with on-campus classes and 88% of employees with on-campus presence were vaccinated.
The Covid-19 dashboard data's accuracy depends on the UNC Charlotte community's reporting of Covid-19 symptoms, diagnoses and exposures.
According to Niner Nation Cares' NinerNotices, during the fall 2021 semester, there have been four Covid-19 clusters within the UNC Charlotte community. The most recent cluster was Sept. 19. During fall 2020, there were six clusters.
According to Niner Nation Cares, UNC Charlotte hosted two on-campus Pfizer and Moderna Booster Clinics for students and employees in partnership with VaxVan, on Thursday, Nov. 4, Thursday, Nov. 11 and Friday, Nov. 12. Those who received Pfizer or Moderna had to have received their second dose at least six months prior. Those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were able to get booster shots if they were 18 and older and vaccinated two or more months ago.
Booster eligibility was based on CDC recommendations, which are 65 years and older, age 18+ who live in long-term care settings, who have underlying health conditions, or who work or live in high-risk settings.
Eligible people were able to choose which vaccine they received as a booster dose, as some people prefer the vaccine type they originally received. Others prefer to get a different booster.
According to the Covid-19 dashboard, from Oct. 29-Nov. 11, the daily reported positive cases fluctuated, with the lowest daily report being zero on Oct. 31 and the highest being eight on Nov. 8.
Since July 2020, the total confirmed positive cases at UNC Charlotte is 4,302. Four hundred thirty of those are employees. Currently, the Covid-19 dashboard reports there are 38 on-campus active cases, which our employees and students that have "met the CDC guidelines for quarantine or isolation in the last 14 days or have been on campus during the same time period, resulting in necessary contract tracing for other employees or students." The dashboard also reports one on-campus resident currently in isolation.
On-campus testing protocols for fall 2021 remain the same. Both unvaccinated residential and non-residential students must complete the Niner Health Checks daily. In addition, unvaccinated non-residential students or employees must participate in weekly mitigation testing each week, on or off-campus, and submit their off-campus test by 11:59 p.m. each Friday or participate in on-campus testing. On-campus tests are free. The University is continuing with wastewater-based testing in residence halls. The frequency of this testing depends on how often the virus is detected in the wastewater.
As of Nov. 11, the positivity rate of on-campus testing is 1.6%, with 1,573 positive tests.
In October, the Niner Times reported that UNC Charlotte received recognition by the American Association of State Colleges and Universities as the 2021 winner of the Excellence and Innovation Award in the Urban Category for its Covid-19 response effort.
Vaccination information is based on the UNC Charlotte community reporting their vaccination status. Visit Niner Nation Cares to fill out the Covid-19 vaccine reporting form.
For frequent updates about Covid-19 at UNC Charlotte, visit the Covid-19 dashboard, which is updated once daily Monday-Friday, except on-campus testing numbers and vaccine numbers, which are updated weekly.
