During the week of Oct. 12, 79 students and four employees tested positive for COVID-19. This is an average of 14 new positive cases a day.
The Student Health Center tested 806 people with a positivity rate of 5.2%, a large increase after the University hovered around a 1% positivity rate for months.
As of July 1, there have been 387 total confirmed positive cases of which 338 are attributed to students.
Residents from Lynch, Laurel and Levine Residence Halls have undergone testing this week as a proactive measure. It was revealed that there were two clusters in one of the residence halls, as well as a potential third involving both on and off campus residents. Among the 658 tests conducted in the three halls there was less than 1% positivity rate.
