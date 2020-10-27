From Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, UNC Charlotte reported 38 new student cases of COVID-19 and 3 new employee cases.
On campus, there have been a total of 7,580 tests conducted since July with a 1.4% positivity rate as of Oct. 27.
In total, there have been 460 positive cases, 409 student cases and 51 employee cases.
There are currently 64 active on-campus cases. There are 8 students that are being isolated on campus and 26 in quarantine.
