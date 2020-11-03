From Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, there were 43 student cases of COVID-19 and one employee case.
Overall, 10,087 tests have been administered since July 1 with a 1.5% positivity rate as of Nov. 3. This is up 0.1% from last week.
Since July 1, there have been 526 confirmed positive cases in total, 470 of which were student cases.
There are currently 24 active cases on campus. There are 18 on-campus residents who have been exposed to COVID-19, resulting in 4 students in isolation and 14 in quarantine.
