During the week of Oct. 5, 22 students and four staff members tested positive for COVID-19. That is an average of about four new cases per day.
During this period the Student Health Center conducted 1,157 tests with a positivity rate of 1%.
There have been 306 confirmed positive cases reported since July 1, of which 259 were students and the remaining were staff members.
