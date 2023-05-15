UNC Charlotte offers a wide variety of dining options on campus for students to use their declining balance(DB), meal swipes, and other forms of payment. There are several dining locations throughout campus in many convenient locations, so you can grab a bite wherever you are.
SoVi
South Village Dining, also known as SoVi, serves tapas-style meals and smaller batches to raise portion awareness, bring bold flavor, eye appeal, and waste reduction. Despite smaller servings, students are welcome to grab as many portions as they would like. SoVi offers several food stations. Rooted offers pasta tosses, omelets and fresh salads. Homestyle offers balanced meals with interchanging Evo and Teppanyaki grill cooktops. SoVi offers an "avoiding gluten" section for students looking to avoid gluten. Cucina/500 Degrees serves pizza and other Italian favorites. Fresh 52/Carved and Crafted offers a salad bar and self-serve deli with plenty of protein, green and bread options. Bok Choy is an Asian station with Jade double wok. The Sweet Shoppe is a sweet tooth dream, offering pastries, mousses, cookies and gelato. Located on the upper level of South Village Crossing is the SoVi Market and Bakery, where they offer baked goods and convenience items. Check out the Dine on Campus app, where you can see daily updates regarding the menu and hours of operation.
Crown Commons
Reopening in the fall, the newly renovated Crown Commons is a buffet-style dining hall located on the second level of the Student Union. Crown features meal stations and allows for a customizable dining experience. Burning Stone offers fresh pizza cooked in a gas-fired oven. Create Soup and Salad is a self-served soup and salad station offering protein cooked to order. Between the Bread offers a customizable deli section. Chef's Table offers flavors from around the world and is also customizable to order. Hot Flats serves burgers, hotdogs and other grilled or charbroiled favorites. The Kitchen offers comfort foods and rotisserie items. Crown also offers a gluten and meat-free section. They also have a waffle, cereal and dessert bar. Check out the Dine on Campus app, where you can see daily updates regarding the menu and hours of operation.
Fast-food
The campus offers a wide variety of fast-food establishments. Starting in the Popp Martin Student Union, Wendy's and Starbucks are provided as well-known fast food chains. Shake Smart is a healthy option for students, offering protein shakes, smoothie bowls and oatmeal. Erbert and Gerbert's sandwich shop is located inside the Market on Craver, offering convenience items.
In Lower Prospector, there is a Chick-fil-A, Burger 704 and a mini convenience market offering coffee and other snacks to take on the go. Reopening in the fall, Upper Prospector serves Sushi with Gusto, offering to-go sushi, ramen and poke bowls. Mama Leone's serves Italian favorites, such as to-go pizzas and pasta. Salsaritas sells build-your-own bowls, burritos and quesadillas. They also sell ready-made Bojangles, soups and convenience items.
There are several other dining options spread around the campus. The Cone Center offers Panda Express and Subway. The Science building has the Aurum Café featuring Auntie Anne's pretzels. The Atkins Library recently opened another Starbucks in the spring 2023 semester. Thoughtful Cup is another coffee shop on campus located in Fretwell.
Food Trucks
Charlotte offers several food truck options typically located outside of Prospector and CHHS. While new additions are often in the works, food trucks commonly seen on campus include Chaconia, Blasian Asian Way, Soul Rolls and The Boba Tea Bar. Chaconia is a Caribbean cuisine eatery that serves gourmet street-style Trinidadian-Guyanese food. Blasian Asian Way serves a Korean and American style fusion. Soul Rolls is a deli shop serving sandwiches, wraps, salads and 'soul rolls.' The Boba Tea Bar serves milk and fruit teas and waffles. A recent addition in the spring 2023 semester is The Salty, a donut and coffee truck located near East Deck.
Mobile Ordering
If you want to skip the lines and order food ahead of time, you can place an order on the Transact Mobile app. You can select any dining location, customize your order, and pay ahead and the app will notify you when your food is ready. Mobile ordering also gives students reward points for every order placed on the Niner Diners Mobile Ordering app. This app allows you to pay with Declining Balance, Optional Dining Account(ODA), 49er Account, ODA Bonus and debit and credit.