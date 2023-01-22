The Division of Student Affairs hosted Spring Gold Rush 2023 on the first week of classes for students to interact on campus.
Shayauna Newsom, assistant director of student transition, said, "The main goal of Gold rush is to get students connected, invested and get them started with a bit of "Niner Pride."
On Jan. 9, four events took place.
The Transition & Success Initiatives and Family Engagement Team hosted the "first day of class photos" at CHHS/COED plaza.
The UNC Charlotte Police hosted OPERATION ID/Police Resources at the Student Union front patio. In addition, they offered a free program to help students get their property back if it was stolen.
University Recreation hosted "Glow in the Dark Capture the Flag" at the Northeast Recreational Field Complex.
"Latinos Unidos," hosted by Latinx Student Union, wanted to help students connect with Latinx life at the Student Union.
"The first day of class photos, we saw about 1000 students over the two days, gave out about 1,000 t-shirts and took about 350 photos," said Newsom.
On Tuesday, Jan. 10, four events took place.
The Office of Disability Services hosted an "Open House with DS." They welcomed students to learn about how the UNC Charlotte campus supports students with disabilities.
Atkins Library hosted "Bad Art Day," where they provided all the art supplies for students to get creative.
Center for Wellness Promotion hosted the "Stalking in the Media-Stalking Awareness Month" at the Popp Martin Student Union. They used the popular Netflix show "You" to learn how to differentiate stalking behavior and romantic pursuit.
Student Involvement hosted the "Winter Student Orgs Showcase" in the Student Activity Center (SAC). They provided winter treats and wanted students to learn about the 300 clubs and organizations.
On Jan. 11, 11 events took place.
The University Center for Academic Excellence (UCEA) hosted "January Jumpstart with UCAE" in the University Center for Academic Excellence. This event gave transfer students campus resources.
The Muslim Dawah League hosted "Ask a Muslim!" to introduce Turkish and Arabic sweets to students and have friendly conversations with Muslim students at the Student Union.
The Writing Resources Center (WRC) gave a presentation about the WRC and how they support Charlotte writers.
Transition & Success Initiatives hosted the "Gold Rush Resource Fair" in the SAC. The fair helped introduce students to campus departments and the resources available.
The Center for Wellness Promotion welcomed students with interactive activities, free pizza and fun giveaways in the Student Union.
Dining Services hosted "Niner Diners" to help students become aware of the dining services they have to offer on the Student Union front porch.
Student Involvement hosted "Pop Into Student Involvement" at the Center for Student Involvement. Students stopped by for music, fun and fresh popcorn with over 30 toppings.
"Writing, Rhetoric & Digital Studies Major & Minor Meet and Greet" in Cameron 135 allowed students to meet with Undergraduate Coordinator, Department Chair and available faculty.
University Recreation hosted a "Group Fitness Sampler" and showed students demos of each group fitness class and gave away t-shirts.
"Leadership & Reflection: Create Your Own Journal" was hosted by Venture Outdoor Leadership at Belk Gym. Students grew leadership skills and created their journals.
In the Cone Center Lucas Room, Diversified Greek Council (DGC) hosted "DGC meet the Greeks."
"We are the umbrella that holds all of the amazing events that campus departments and student orgs end up hosting throughout the year," said Newsom.
On Jan. 12, five events took place.
The Office of Academic Diversity and Inclusion hosted "OADI presents: Button Up" in Colvard North 2400.
"Campus Resources UNCC Police" was hosted by UNC Charlotte Police at the Student Union front patio. UNC Charlotte Police talked about resources and potential career choices.
The Office of Identity, Equity, and Engagement hosted "Identity-Centered Vision Boarding" to engage students in self-reflection and create vision boards to express journeys of self-expression in the Student Union 200.
University Recreation hosted the "Polar Plunge" at UREC Outdoor Pool. Students were able to jump in the outdoor pool. This event was interrupted by a tornado warning.
"Game & Culture Night with DSI," hosted by Delta Sigma Iota Fraternity, Inc., let students join them for a night with free food and activities in Cone Center 111.
On Jan. 13, five events took place.
University Transfer Center hosted the "Transfer Student Tee-Shirt Give-a-way" in Colvard.
"Niner Finances Scavenger Hunt" hosted by Niner Finances in King.
Transition & Success Initiatives hosted "Gold Rush Gold Carpet" in McKnight Hall in Cone Center. It was a space for students to showcase their Niner Pride through fashion.
"Resident Students Association" hosted in the Student Union. They wanted to advocate for the issues and passions of on-campus residents.
Campus Activities Board hosted "Jammin' in your Jammies" in Cone Center After Hours. Niners were invited to a pajama party and to come to eat some food and treats.
The Gold Rush team included Graduate Assistant Veronique Umelo and two Gold Rush student coordinators, Lance Bumgardner and Nikki Westlake.