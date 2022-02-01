On Jan. 26, 2022, at 6:24 p.m., a small fire started on the first floor of Martin Hall. The resident of the room left a candle, a prohibited item, unattended in the dorm, causing both the fire detection and sprinkler system reaction.
Both UNC Charlotte police officers and the Charlotte Fire Department responded to the scene. According to the non-emergency line of the campus police, this is standard procedure for a fire or triggering of a fire alarm; however, the official police report has yet to be completed at this time. The online version of this article will be updated when it is released.
There were no injuries to anyone in the dorm room or Martin Hall but, there was property damage due to the fire and flooding from the sprinkler systems. In addition, there is visible exterior damage that can be seen near an outside window of the dorm room.
Housing and Residence Life was unable to comment at this time.
The property damages that occurred due to the fire will be paid for by the student who caused the fire, as noted in the resident handbook.
Furthermore, Housing and Residence Life has the right to assess prorated charges at any time. The student may appeal any bills received within 30 days of the billing date to be reviewed by the associate director for maintenance operations.
In the 2021-2022 Housing Resident Handbook, there are several measures students should adhere to in terms of fire emergencies. Failure to comply with these measures could result in a student conduct referral. Such measures include keeping hallways and exits clear for students and staff to ensure a safe evacuation route. Items in the way of an exit can be removed and discarded by the university, and a fee of $25 can be charged to the parties involved.
Students should also participate in any fire drill, treating each alarm as a real emergency. Fire drills are held four times throughout a calendar year by the Environmental Health and Safety Department. Failure to participate could result in a $50 fine.
In a time of evacuation, students should leave the building and call University police or 911 from a safe location. In this call, students should give their name, exact location and any relevant information such as injuries.
If there is smoke in the room during the evacuation, students should stay low to the ground and if the door is hot, do not open it, instead place a sheet outside a window to identify the location.
If the door is not hot, exit the room, triggering the fire alarm, if it is not already sounding, and exit to the designated safe location for the specific residence hall or building.
False tampering of fire alarms, or other safety alarms, could result in removal from the dorm, a $500 fine and/or six months in jail. Fire escape usage is also only available in times of evacuation. Any inappropriate use of such escape can result in disciplinary action.
Students with mobility challenges should have several “buddies” to rely on in the case of an emergency evacuation.
Students are also provided with a non-exhaustive list of prohibited items for dorm rooms to limit emergency situations such as fires.
Candles are on this list with other items such as incense, ceiling tapestries, halogen bulbs, LED light strips with adhesive, multi-plug extension cords, space heaters and 3D Printers. This list is non-exhaustive, allowing for Housing and Residence Life the ability to remove any items that cause disruptions to normal operations, such as tripping circuits or triggering the fire alarms.
Each year UNC Charlotte hosts a mock dorm room burn held by the Environmental Health and Safety Offices and Fire and Safety Technologists, a student organization that focuses on fire safety.
The mock burn shows different scenarios with different materials catching fire and with and without sprinklers to demonstrate how fast a dorm can catch flame. Students will be provided with knowledge on preventing and stopping fires in a dorm room scenario.
The most recent mock burn was in October of 2021, and the 2022 burn has yet to be scheduled.
A similar situation occurred in October 2017, when a female student started a fire in Oak Hall. There was severe damage from the fire and water from the sprinkler system, displacing students from three other suites. There were no injuries in this fire either; however, the student was charged with first-degree felony arson.
