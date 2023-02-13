Dr. Lorenzo Hopper and his research assistants are conducting photovoice research on first-generation student mental health through the end of the spring 2023 semester.
Photovoice research is the study of human subjects through participant photography and personal interviews.
According to Hopper, the research study aims to support first-generation college students by implementing better resources.
According to Hopper, the participants will take and submit photos of places on the UNC Charlotte campus that they believe influence their mental health and share their experiences. The students will present their pictures for approximately three weeks.
Hopper, project manager Farida Yada and research assistant Omer Abdulkareem will interview the students to ask why they took the photos.
The researchers will collate the information to extract data about the resources first-generation college students utilize. The research results will help Hopper determine the next steps regarding how to help first-generation students at UNC Charlotte.
"My goal would be to disseminate the results of this widely through a research paper and conference presentations because we have a lot of peers that are doing great things to support students at different institutions that we learn from," said Hopper. "Hopefully, we can be that front for other places that also work with under-resourced students."
Hopper, Yada and Abdulkareem hope to exhibit the photos in an art gallery either at the end of spring 2023 or the beginning of fall 2023. Hopper will determine the date in late March.
The research study is still in its early stages. However, Hopper aims to acquire approximately 12-20 students for the research study. Currently, the research study is accepting interested students.
Yada was hired as the project manager because of her background knowledge and practice in photovoice as a research collection tool.
"My goal, outside of the grand scheme of things, is I am excited to talk to the students and learn from them about the struggles they are facing," said Yada.
As a research assistant, Abdulkareem provides his perspective as a first-generation college student to the research processes and data collection.
"I would love to see other people's perspectives and indulge in that," said Abdulkareem. "[I want to] inspire people to [know] that it is okay to communicate and that no one is alone when it comes to going through college, even for first-generation students. [They] might think they are alone or do not have a support group, but there are plenty of first-generation Niners on campus. I hope this project inspires them through photography and non-verbal communication."
Hopper received funding for the research study through the research office. The faculty research grant is $8,000. This funding will go towards incentivizing the participants, compensating Hopper's project manager and research assistant, and hosting an exhibit of the photography.
Hopper sought Institutional Review (IRB) approval from the UNC Charlotte IRB office to conduct this research utilizing human subjects, according to Cat Runden, the IRB manager. Human subjects research requires prior IRB approval before any analysis can begin so the human subjects are safe and treated ethically, according to the human subjects website.
"I hope that this research study will someway or somehow help, not just bring light to the experiences of first-generation college students, but help to get rid of the stigma attached to mental health," said Yada. "I hope we can bring light to that and reduce the stigma attached to seeking help."
In addition to the research study, UNC Charlotte has a student organization called "First Gen Niners." This student organization is used to help students find resources and support. Hopper has sought potential participants from this organization for the research study.
For first-generation students seeking mental health assistance, the Center for Counseling and Psychological Services website has a list of student resources available for all students at no additional cost to their student fees.
"These students should be supported and celebrated," said Hopper. "This is just a way in which I can use research to learn and help to support some of our efforts to do so."